Notre Dame football announces new additions to 2026 coaching staff

The 2026 Notre Dame football coaching staff is set just two and a half weeks ahead of the start of spring practices. The Fighting Irish announced new hires and staff updates in a social media post Monday.

Here is a synopsis of the rundown @NDFootball provided.

NEW STAFF

• Brian Jean-Mary: Linebackers coach/run game coordinator

• Aaron Henry: Co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach

• Charlie Partridge: Defensive line coach

• JeVaughn Codlin: Safeties coach

• Shaun Shivers: Assistant wide receivers coach (analyst)

• Chase Jones: Defensive analyst

• Tylor Henry: Strength and conditioning staff

• Kerry Sanders: Director of player personnel

• DJ Bryant: Director of recruiting personnel

Blue & Gold Notes

• Partridge and Henry have already spoken to the Notre Dame beat media in South Bend. Jean-Mary takes his turn this Wednesday. The rest of the new staffers won’t talk to the media as they are not a part of the primary on-field staff. That doesn’t mean they’re not important, though; Notre Dame head coach and Marcus Freeman and the assistants he trusts most did their due diligence with every hire. Everyone on the staff, no matter the role, is responsible for playing a part in Notre Dame leaving no doubt in 2026.

• Codlin was with Notre Dame in 2025. He was hired by North Texas in December. The Irish got him back to South Bend last month. Shivers was also hired away from Florida State last month. Jones was brought in from Wake Forest around the same time Shivers came on board from FSU.

• Sanders and Bryant were brought on board a bit earlier than Codlin, Shivers and Jones. Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer did a feature on that duo in January. Click here to read it.

• As for Henry, he was most recently the assistant sports performance director at Tennessee. He’s a graduate of the University of Alberta and he got a Master of Science in exercise science at the University of West Florida. He held brief jobs at TCU, Northern Arizona and Florida Atlantic, but he was with the Volunteers since 2022 prior to getting to Notre Dame.

STAFF UPDATES

• Tre Reader: Defensive analyst

• Richard Guarascio: Sr. Associate Director of Football Performance

• Tony Fusco: Associate Director of Football Performance

• Miles Axtell: Sr. Strength and Conditioning Coach

• Jourdan Blake: Director of Recruiting Advancement

• Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa: Director of Player Development

Blue & Gold Notes

• Reader and Tagovailoa-Amosa are former Notre Dame players who worked with the team last year. Reader’s role has been elevated. Tagovailoa-Amosa had Blake’s title last year, and Blake was the director of player personnel. That gig now belongs to Bryant.

• Guarascio was hired last month. Fusco has been at Notre Dame in various roles since 2021. Axtell is a Mississippi State alum who has recently joined the Irish.