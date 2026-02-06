Notre Dame football announces new jersey numbers for 2026 spring roster
Notre Dame football made a lot of additions to its 2026 roster through high school recruiting and the transfer portal this offseason. Those who have already enrolled at Notre Dame for the spring semester have received their Irish jersey numbers.
The football program announced the jersey numbers for its new players on campus and some more number switches for players returning from last season.
Below is the complete list shared by Notre Dame on social media.
Notre Dame freshman jersey numbers
Here are the jersey numbers for the 25 freshmen who enrolled at Notre Dame in January. The list doesn’t include five Irish signees who will join the program in June: quarterback Teddy Jarrard, offensive linemen Gregory Patrick and Ben Nichols, tight end Ian Premer and kicker Micah Drescher.
4 – WR Bubba Frazier
10 – QB Noah Grubbs
11 – WR Devin Fitzgerald
13 – CB Ayden Pouncey
14 – DL Ebenezer Ewetade
15 – WR Brayden Robinson
16 – WR Dylan Faison
18 – WR Kaydon Finley
20 – S Joey O’Brien
20 – RB Jonaz Walton
21 – CB Khary Adams
23 – LB Ja’Kobe Clapper
26 – RB Javian Osborne
26 – CB Chaz Smith
32 – S Nick Reddish
39 – P Jasper Scaife
44 – DL Rodney Dunham
50 – OL Sullivan Garvin
55 – DL Tiki Hola
58 – LB Thomas Davis Jr.
65 – OL Grayson McKeogh
66 – OL Tyler Merrill
68 – OL Charlie Thom
84 – TE Preston Fryzel
90 – DL Elijah Golden
Notre Dame transfer jersey numbers
Here are the jersey numbers for the seven transfers who enrolled at Notre Dame in January. The list doesn’t include Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney, who is expected to enroll in June.
0 – DL Tionne Gray
0 – WR Quincy Porter
3 – WR Mylan Graham
7 – DL Francis Brewu
11 – DL Keon Keeley
12 – DB Jayden Sanders
35 – K Spencer Porath
Jersey number switches from 2025
Here are new jersey numbers for players returning from Notre Dame’s 2025 roster. Last year’s number is listed after their names in parentheses.
1 – DB Dallas Golden (14)
2 – RB Nolan James Jr. (23)
6 – DL Christopher Burgess Jr. (33)
8 – WR Jerome Bettis Jr. (15)
16 – LB Ko’o Kia (45)
25 – S Brandon Logan (29)
29 – CB Christian Gray (6)
40 – DL Dominik Hulak (30)
74 – OL Will Black (65)
89 – WR Alex Whitman (86)