Notre Dame football announces new jersey numbers for 2026 spring roster

Notre Dame football made a lot of additions to its 2026 roster through high school recruiting and the transfer portal this offseason. Those who have already enrolled at Notre Dame for the spring semester have received their Irish jersey numbers.

The football program announced the jersey numbers for its new players on campus and some more number switches for players returning from last season.

Below is the complete list shared by Notre Dame on social media.

Notre Dame freshman jersey numbers

Here are the jersey numbers for the 25 freshmen who enrolled at Notre Dame in January. The list doesn’t include five Irish signees who will join the program in June: quarterback Teddy Jarrard, offensive linemen Gregory Patrick and Ben Nichols, tight end Ian Premer and kicker Micah Drescher.

4 – WR Bubba Frazier

10 – QB Noah Grubbs

11 – WR Devin Fitzgerald

13 – CB Ayden Pouncey

14 – DL Ebenezer Ewetade

15 – WR Brayden Robinson

16 – WR Dylan Faison

18 – WR Kaydon Finley

20 – S Joey O’Brien

20 – RB Jonaz Walton

21 – CB Khary Adams

23 – LB Ja’Kobe Clapper

26 – RB Javian Osborne

26 – CB Chaz Smith

32 – S Nick Reddish

39 – P Jasper Scaife

44 – DL Rodney Dunham

50 – OL Sullivan Garvin

55 – DL Tiki Hola

58 – LB Thomas Davis Jr.

65 – OL Grayson McKeogh

66 – OL Tyler Merrill

68 – OL Charlie Thom

84 – TE Preston Fryzel

90 – DL Elijah Golden

Notre Dame transfer jersey numbers

Here are the jersey numbers for the seven transfers who enrolled at Notre Dame in January. The list doesn’t include Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney, who is expected to enroll in June.

0 – DL Tionne Gray

0 – WR Quincy Porter

3 – WR Mylan Graham

7 – DL Francis Brewu

11 – DL Keon Keeley

12 – DB Jayden Sanders

35 – K Spencer Porath

Jersey number switches from 2025

Here are new jersey numbers for players returning from Notre Dame’s 2025 roster. Last year’s number is listed after their names in parentheses.

1 – DB Dallas Golden (14)

2 – RB Nolan James Jr. (23)

6 – DL Christopher Burgess Jr. (33)

8 – WR Jerome Bettis Jr. (15)

16 – LB Ko’o Kia (45)

25 – S Brandon Logan (29)

29 – CB Christian Gray (6)

40 – DL Dominik Hulak (30)

74 – OL Will Black (65)

89 – WR Alex Whitman (86)