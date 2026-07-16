Newsstand: Notre Dame football announces four New York City media tour representatives

If you want a good idea of who Notre Dame’s 2026 football captains are going to be, taking a look at who the Fighting Irish are sending to New York City for the team’s annual media tour around all of the major outlets in the Big Apple is a good place to start.

The Irish announced Wednesday those players who will be in the national spotlight representing ND football are quarterback CJ Carr, linebacker Drayk Bowen, safety Adon Shuler and cornerback Leonard Moore.

Bowen and Shuler were captains in 2025, so they’re shoo-ins to run it back as consecutive captains this year. Carr and Moore were only second-year players last season, so they were not eligible to be captains, but they very well could have served in that capacity if that wasn’t the case. They’re the two most high-profile Irish players from each side of the ball and prime 2027 NFL Draft candidates.

What’s to expect from the quartet in NYC? Appearances on shows such as ESPN’s SportsCenter, NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and more. Head coach Marcus Freeman usually accompanies his players on the media swing as well.

Blue & Gold will provide updates on what’s going on in NYC as we see fit, so stay tuned.

Media days in the Big Apple 🍎



Keep an eye out to see what these guys will be up to in the city!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/prEgTMmrh7 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 15, 2026

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Leah Macy and Kelly Ratigan are getting to work in the gym this summer. Work hard, play hard.

didn’t even need the mic to hear these two in the gym 😂👯‍♀️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ooMEHi2Z7Q — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) July 15, 2026

Carr is on plenty of people’s 2027 NFL Draft boards.

Quick scouting reports on some of the top QBs that could be in the 2027 NFL draft:



• Arch Manning, Texas

• Dante Moore, Oregon

• CJ Carr, Notre Dame

• Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

• Darian Mensah, Miami pic.twitter.com/jeuxKUcHm7 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) July 15, 2026

The Irish’s football and basketball general managers talk NIL and how student-athletes should handle the money they make from it.

Student-athletes are making life-changing money.



Notre Dame GM Mike Martin on how the Irish get players into real estate, LLCs, and real financial literacy long before they turn pro.



Link in bio. #ThePlayBook #NotreDame #NIL #FightingIrish #CFB pic.twitter.com/HootPwtB38 — The PlayBook (@playbook_rally) July 15, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I reached out to Notre Dame and I asked, ‘Are we recruiting him for lacrosse?’ Because everyone kept telling me what a great lacrosse player he was. And they got back to me and said, ‘Yes, we are.’ I said, ‘What about football?’ And they said, ‘No, not right now.’ I said, ‘Well, you guys need to at least offer him a preferred walk-on. He will play. He can play at Notre Dame.’”

— Brady Quinn to Blue & Gold on when he discovered Jordan Faison as a high school prospect

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Notre Dame opponent preview: Can Navy sustain its rise under Brian Newberry?

• Notre Dame loves its tight ends in the run game, but can they become pass-catching weapons?

• Taking a closer look at Notre Dame’s tight ends

• Who Niele Ivey sees in soon to debut Notre Dame freshman forward Leah Macy and what she sees in her immediate future

• Top 25 most important Notre Dame football players of 2026: 25-21

• Lucky Charms: Notre Dame is in the top three for the No. 2 running back in the 2028 class





