Notre Dame football announces Pro Day set for March 24

Notre Dame has set its Pro Day for Tuesday, March 24, the Irish announced Monday morning.

Headlined by star running back Jeremiyah Love — though it’s possible he’ll be satisfied with his performance at the NFL Scouting Combine and decide not to participate — Notre Dame’s next-level hopefuls will test and run drills in front of NFL scouts, coaches and executives throughout the morning and afternoon.

The event will be streamed live on Peacock from 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame play-by-play radio broadcaster Tony Simeone, NBC Sports’ Carolina Pineda and former Irish quarterback Ian Book will host the broadcast from the Irish Athletic Center in South Bend.

Other prospects who could showcase their skills:

There could also be a wild card participant: Notre Dame men’s basketball forward Carson Towt, who signed with an NFL agency in February and will likely try to make the league as a tight end.

Six of Notre Dame’s NFL Draft hopefuls attended the Combine: Love, Price, Fields, Raridon and Schrauth. Only Schrauth, who is coming off a season-ending knee injury (though he was expected to play in the College Football Playoff if the Irish got there), did not participate in on-field activities in Indianapolis.

Fields, who ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the Combine, confirmed to NFL media personality Kay Adams that he plans to improve his time at Notre Dame’s Pro Day. He believes he made a mistake with his technique that caused his time to be slower than it was.

“I can definitely run faster,” Fields said. “In my start, loading up, my shin was pointing more toward the sky, which kind of projects my body up versus out. So, just trying to focus on getting that angle pointing toward my target to kind of explode out versus up, and cut some time down right there.”

Fields said he hopes to lower his time into the 4.5 range.

Notre Dame is expected to have six players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which runs from April 23-April 25 in Pittsburgh: Love, Price, Fields, Raridon, Schrauth and Wagner. The remaining players will likely have to force their way onto rosters as undrafted free agents.