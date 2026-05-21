Newsstand: Notre Dame football announces sellout of two 2026 home games

If you’re a Fighting Irish fan looking to go to Notre Dame Stadium for the Michigan State or Miami games this fall, you’re going to have to find a hookup or use a third party ticketing site.

Those matchups are officially sold out, per the university.

Both games, Sept. 19 vs. the Spartans and Nov. 7 vs. the Hurricanes, are primetime 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs. So far, the Irish have four of those on the schedule. The others are the season opener against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., on Sept. 6 and Nov. 21’s regular season home finale vs. SMU.

The Irish also have home games against Rice, Stanford and Boston College. The away games are at Purdue, North Carolina and Syracuse in addition to a neautral-site game against Navy at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Here’s a look at the entire 2026 Fighting Irish football schedule.

• Sept. 6: Wisconsin (Lambeau Field)

• Sept. 12: Rice

• Sept 19: Michigan State

• Sept. 26: at Purdue

• Oct 3: at North Carolina

• Oct. 10: Stanford

• Oct. 17: at BYU

• Oct. 31: Navy (Gillete Stadium)

• Nov. 7: Miami

• Nov. 14: Boston College

• Nov. 21: SMU

• Nov. 28: at Syracuse

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Nothing like Notre Dame Stadium under the lights.

Our games vs. Michigan State and Miami are officially SOLD OUT!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/PfyZ8s7Pdx — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) May 20, 2026

The first commit in the 2027 Fighting Irish women’s basketball recruiting class is a five-star power forward who’s the No. 1 rated prospect at her position in this cycle. Meet Eve Long, everyone.

“But the Lord’s plans stand firm forever; his intentions can never be shaken.”

Psalms 33:11 pic.twitter.com/5bVvP1J0Wh — 𝔼𝕧𝕖 𝕃𝕠𝕟𝕘 (@eve_long23) May 20, 2026

The 2026 Fighting Irish baseball season came to a close with a loss in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Final | Virginia Tech 17, Notre Dame 10 pic.twitter.com/UBscfaLrXt — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) May 21, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I just felt like it was the overall best situation for me. The staff believed in me. The culture stood out, and I wanted to go somewhere I could challenge myself, not just from a basketball standpoint, but also an academic standpoint.”

— Fighting Irish men’s basketball Division II transfer forward Yoro Diallo on his commitment to ND

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Two schools separate at the top for 4-star TE Malik Howard

• Meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football class of 2027 commitments

• Prediction: Notre Dame to add another blue-chipper to its Top 5 recruiting class

• Notre Dame football adds Stanford, Kent State to future Fighting Irish schedules

• Notre Dame moves early on 2029 QB Khayel Sam Fong-Talia

• Why four-star ATH Grant Bowen’s recruitment has already surpassed expectations



