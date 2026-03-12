How Notre Dame football can counteract potential growing pains | Chat Transcript

Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, from formerly tropical but back to reality (cold) South Bend.

First, some quick programming notes:

As far as this week's chat …

PLEASE include your NAME and HOMETOWN along with your question(s).

Here are the rules:

Eric Hansen: The no drinking rule for everyone but me has been rescinded indefinitely, so please behave.

Off we go …

Rich from Phoenixville Pa.: Hello Eric, spring is nigh! With the turnover on the defensive coaching staff, two key assistants plus positions below the assistant level, should we not be concerned about a repeat of the early season foibles on the defensive side last season? Maybe the new assistants have remained close to Chris Ash over the years, but even regular phone chats don’t give me a lot of confidence that the D will perform as a cohesive unit from the first game onwards.

Eric Hansen: Hi Rich. If you remember, even Al Golden in year 1 of his three-year stint as coordinator (2022) and Marcus Freeman in his one-year DC run (2021) had some early-season hiccups as Chris Ash did in 2025. But this is not a change of systems/schemes. These are position coach changes. Though not insignificant, there are reasons to feel the adjustment period will be minimal and mitigated.

1) Marcus Freeman is attempting to build into his offseason structure safeguards against being exposed and surprised early in the season. One way they’re going about this is the Football School concept in winter workouts, where it’s not just about getting bigger, stronger, faster … It’s also about learning and adjusting … earlier and then testing those adjustments. 2) The silver lining, if you can call it that, to the playoff snub, is that the Irish got to start on 2026 in December, not in a compressed February and condensed spring football calendar as well. In other words, Marcus Freeman is making the best out of a sucky situation and applying it to 2026.

3) The skill sets of new D-line coach Charlie Partridge and DBs coach Aaron Henry — Partridge, a former head coach, Henry a former coordinator with familiarity with Ash and his system is a big deal. And Brian Jean-Mary’s DC experience helps him see the bigger picture as well. So, yes it’s something to watch in spring and fall camp, and yet it’s something I feel very optimistic about based on all these elements.

2581 … Tony from Central Kentucky/Bluegrass country by way of Somerset, Pa., also the home of Shawn Stffler, coach of the 10-4 ND Fightin’ Irish baseball team, who we will see play twice in Louisville this weekend: Hopefully. more Irish fans in Kentucky and southern Indiana will come out this weekend to see the Irish battle the Cards …! Thanks to the one-and-only Eric Hansen for all of his hard work in putting together these weekly chats, and for his insight & wisdom ! Now for my football question: Eric, in reading the March 2026 issue of Blue & Gold Illustrated, in the “Specialists” section, it only lists Porath & Drescher as the possible placekickers for ND this season, with no mention of Erik Schmidt (whom it says will be competing with Jasper Scaife for punting duties). Has ND given up on Schmidt as our placekicker or was this an oversight on Tyler Horka’s part? If memory serves, Schmidt was a highly touted kicker coming out of high school… Thanks, Eric, and hope to see you before too long … ☘

Eric Hansen: Tony! I stopped reading after all the compliments as I think I’ve found my new hype man … but I see there is a question that I need to answer. First thanks for the compliments. I will say this about the baseball team. Fourteen games in, I am impressed. D1 Baseball, the ultimate college baseball website, not only believes the Irish will be an NCAA Tourney team this year, but a potentially dangerous one. … To your football question. …

From what I’ve been told, Erik Schmidt’s No. 1 focus is going to be punting, and he’s very good at it, but he has competition in Aussie Jasper Scaife. But his focus on punting does not eliminate him from competing to be the kickoff man. And he was very good at it last year. He’s also insurance in the place-kicking game if there are injuries or struggles with Spencer Porath and Micah Drescher. In the day and age of 100 players being on scholarship for the Irish this year, building this type of depth is a smart move, especially with no spring transfer portal period this year.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric, thanks so much for continuing with your World Famous Chats!!! We need and appreciate it. A couple of questions from right field: In the past the OL has had a nasty, leader who set the tone for the offense. Players like Coogan, Schrauth and even as far back as Big Q. Who is that leader for ’26?? Soph slumps can happen to the least likely players. What traits will keep Carr from having a slump?? Is there something about MF and the culture he is developing that will slump possibilities for other players? Thanks again and as always Go Irish!!!!!!

Eric Hansen: Hi Tom and thanks for the compliment. Spring football is almost here and hopefully actual spring will be here to stay soon. It’s on vacation today (39 degrees as we speak). So who’s the butt-kicker on the O-line this year? If he’s healthy, I think it’s Charles Jagusah, and we’ll get rundown on where he stands on his road back next Wednesday, two days ahead of the start of spring practice. He is also very cerebral and a film study-aholic.

As far as a sophomore slump with CJ Carr, he’s technically a redshirt sophomore and junior academically so maybe he skipped it. Here’s what I know about Carr and why I don’t think this happens. The tragedy of losing his little brother, Chad, to a brain tumor, drives him very day to make the best out of each day and NEVER take anything for granted. He works like a guy in danger of losing his roster spot. And he has the talent to go with that drive and the capacity and ambition to be better each day. He also has a really good cast around him.

As far as slumps with other players, competition makes it tough for that to happen. Marcus Freeman isn’t going to play someone because they have a bigger NIL contract. They have to earn their spot. And the roster is so deep and competitive, if you get complacent, you will be replaced.

Adam from Florida: Who do you think has the best shot to be the 4th DE after Traore, Young, and Keeley? Are we hoping that Logan Thomas locates the dining hall/ weight room or counting on one of the incoming prized freshmen?

Eric Hansen: Unless someone moves outside (Cole Mullins, who has bounced back and forth), the Irish have eight defensive ends on the roster. Yes, Boubacar Traore, Bryce Young and Keon Keeley are the givens. Junior Loghan Thomas is the logical choice, but can he increase his size and strength enough to be a factor beyond special teams? He reported in January at 6-3, 207. The other player who wears jersey No. 10 is 6-4, 209 and that’s freshman QB Noah Grubbs. If Thomas does not meet his offseason goals, look for freshman Rodney Dunham to make a move.

Pat from Philly: Thanks for your time and insights…ND enters the spring with so many DTs. Based on 2025 snap counts, Brewu, Gray, Hughes and Onye will be at the top of the rotation, but there is a complete depth chart behind them (8 guys evenly spread out over 4 classes, and that’s not including Burgess)…1) Is there any concern about not getting enough practice reps or on-field teaching time for some of the young players? 2) Who winds up 5th (or higher) in snaps at the position, and if it isn’t Mukam, do you find it odd that he didnt stay in the portal 3) Any thoughts on the quartet of Mullins, Sevilano, Dixon or Sulfted developing into contributors down the line? Their recruiting profiles were more of rotational players during their 4th-5th years, although I was more bullish on the former two and hoped that they’d be ready this year….

Eric Hansen: Hi Pat, thanks for the compliments and for the questions. There’s a lot to unpack here at a position group that upgraded significantly this offseason. 1) I don’t know that there’s so much concern about practice reps as there is keeping the players lower on the depth chart engaged. The reality is while the scholarship numbers have gone up, the walk-on numbers are way down due to reduced roster sizes, dictated by the NCAA. But recognizing how important player development is, Notre Dame has done a great job in investing in analysts, who in recent seasons were finally permitted to do on-field coaching. That’s a big plus, not just the quantity of them but the quality ND is getting in those young up-and-comers.

2) Charlie Partridge being new makes this projection a little tougher, because he’s not necessarily going to view the players like Al Washington did. And how much will he value a big-body option, like Davion Dixon or Sean Sevillano Jr. against teams where that big nose guard matchup would pay off potentially? Having said all that, I think the most likely players to emerge as a fifth/sixth option will come out of the group of Cole Mullins, Christopher Burgess Jr. and Armel Mukam. I think Mullins and Mukam have the edge early there, but at some point Burgess is going to figure it out and be a big factor.

3) Of that last group you mentioned, Mullins played 59 snaps last season and not all of those were mop-up duty. Sevillano slimmed down from 340 to 325 and I think he’s ahead of Dixon for now. Gordy Sulfsted, up to 270, feels like back-burner kind of status for now.

J Haider from O’Fallon: Can you give us an update on Charles Jagusah’s recovery?

Eric Hansen: We’ll have official updates from head trainer Rob Hunt on all the Irish players heading into spring next Wednesday, so check out blueandgold.com for all the coverage from that. We’ll have things up very quickly on the site that day.

Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re having a great week. One week until spring practice starts. I know we are all excited and I’m sure you are as well. Throughout the spring, what are three things that if you see in practice will make you feel very confident that ND is one of the top contenders for the national championship. What three things if you see them during spring practice will make you think they’re not there yet? If you could pick the 24, 25, or 26 roster to attempt to win the national championship in 2026, which roster would you pick and why? Is the Spencer Porath situation an example of a blind transfer? I know they are trying to come up with very strict penalties for blind transfers, but do you ever see a college football world in which these penalties would be able to be enforced? As always thanks for hosting the chat and all the great information.

Eric Hansen: Hi Marie. It was fun to wear shorts on Monday when we were in the 70s! Per your first request, one of the tells about being national cc worthy won’t happen in the spring, because all of the pieces won’t be in place on the offensive line. I’m also not sure we’ll know who the nickel is by the end of spring, and those are two big elements. From what we can tell from spring? I would say an offense that has evolved to one that can match up against pretty much any defense — four wides, three tight ends when needed, a really good running game, an offensive line that can move people off the ball and also pass protect. So that’s No. 1. 2. The semblance of a pass rush that will get better by August and that can be largely generated by the front four. 3. Christian Gray going from being a resilient player to being a dominant one, either as an outside corner or Notre Dame’s emerging solution at nickel. To your second question, I’d pick 2026. I think it has the best QB, the best defense potentially and the best version potentially of the offensive and defensive lines, especially O-line.

To your last questions regarding Spencer Porath. We had On3 National Insider Pete Nakos on the most recent Third & Gold Podcast and he said Porath definitively would be considered a blind transfer if it took place when the new/imminent rules would be in place. Penalties and enforcement are still very much in a gray area. but there is certainly the intent to do both and in a severe way.

Adam from Florida: Does Elijah Burress have a shot at PT this fall? I understand the hype of the OSU 5-star transfers, the return of Greathouse/ Faison, and incoming Freshman Fiotz and Finley, but Denbrock and the players all seemed blown away by Burress last year – he just didn’t know the plays. Hopefully he makes a move up the depth chart this year, bc if not, I’m afraid he ends up making plays in another uniform the following year.

Eric Hansen: Adam, here’s how I see the WR competition playing out. And Quincy Porter may emerge in the fall rather than the spring. We’ll get that health update next week. But ultimately I expect the top four to be Jordan Faison, Jaden Greathouse, Mylan Graham and Porter (not listed in any particular order). Then there’s a gap. Who fills in at Nos. 5 and 6 from the other 10 WRs on the roster? Elijah Burress is in that conversation but not the favorite. I’d put Micah Gilbert as the most likely. I think Cam Williams, Burress and Kaydon Finley are also in that tier. And there are always surprises.

Skip from Houston: What are the technical differences and the practical differences between an official visit and an unofficial visit? Thank you.

Eric Hansen: Hi Skip. The travel expenses for unofficial visits are paid by the player/player’s family, by rule. Official visits are paid for by the school and usually are more formatted and elaborate.

Manny from San Pedro, Calif.: Eric!!!!!!!!!! I’m itching for the season and it’s only March!!! My question is simple… We can’t replace love and price but can we get production at least like Estime and Logan Diggs 2022 numbers?

Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Bring the punctuation today! Per usual! So let’s look at the numbers. In 2022, the Irish were 35th nationally in rushing offense at 189.1 yards per game and 4.62 and for the most part that’s a good comp, because there was only a running QB involved for three games of that season. I think this runner game is capable of more than that. This past season the Irish were 17th in rushing offense, at 203.4 yards per game and 5.69 yards per carry. I would expect the 2026 group to be somewhere between those two but closer to the 2025 numbers. Why? I think the 2026 backs are better than a lot of people realize.

I think the offensive line will be better at run blocking. There will be better tight end blocking in the run game. There will also be such a strong vertical passing game, teams will pay a hefty price if they want to load the box for the run. And finally, CJ Carr’s pre-snap proficiency at the line of scrimmage, checking out of bad plays, will be even better in 2026.

Bill from St Joe, Michigan: Hi Eric!!! Lot of praise for Father Jenkins and Jack Swarbrick for paving the way to ND’s football’s resurgence, however do you believe they deserve at least a bit of criticism for seemingly jumping head first into NIL without insuring sufficient guardrails, or am I being unfairly critical?

Eric Hansen: Hi Bill!!! You are being unfairly critical … well the criticism is absolutely justified. Just misdirected. That’s on the NCAA for not addressing this when it had the chance…. before the courts took control and mandated NIL before the NCAA had a plan to deal with it. If you are going to tar and feather someone (figuratively), it’s Mark Emmert — the NCAA president from 2010-2023. That organization might have gotten more production and leadership along those lines from a houseplant than they did Emmert.

I think former AD Jack Swarbrick and former ND president Father Jenkins should be applauded for having Notre Dame ready to be competitive and to be in a position to constantly adapt in a college football world that continues to evolve without those said guardrails. They also worked hard behind the scenes with Congress, which current AD Pete Bevacqua continues to do, to work toward permanent solutions.

Ryan from Frankfort Illinois: Good afternoon eric with spring practice starting soon who will you be watching i would keep a eye on Chris Terek he looked good last year when the backups were in GO IRISH ☘️☘️🏈🏈

Eric Hansen: Hi Ryan. I know Chris Terek is one of your favorites. Going into spring, I think he’s a contender for a starting guard spot but not the favorite. I think Will Black will emerge. But let’s take a closer look at Chris’ play. In 2025 he played 80 snaps as a reserve and in 2024 he played 78. He made some improvement as a run blocker last season, but really struggled in pass protection. If he’s going to give Black and Sullivan Absher real competition, he has to solve the pass pro question in his game.

Matt from Austin: Good morning Eric, I hope all is well. Thank you as always for doing these chats! Any updates on KVA or Jagusah? Which early enrollees are you particularly interested in watching this Spring? Same with transfers. Lastly, gazing into your always amazing crystal ball, who is Notre Game’s head football coach in 2027 (and I hope that I know the answer!)? Thanks again E!

Eric Hansen: Hey Matt, and thank you. As I mentioned earlier (and long after you submitted your question), we’ll get official health updates next Wednesday. … I will pick one on each side of the ball, though there are many in both categories. And I’ve shifted on some of these. Early enrollees … offense, WR Kaydon Finley (remember TE Ian Premer doesn’t arrive until June, nor does QB Teddy Jararrd, and they would have topped my list). Defense: DE Rodney Dunham. Transfers: WR Mylan Graham and DE Keon Keeley. … I think Marcus Freeman will be ND’s head coach in 2027, but I also think his learning more about the NFL made him more open to that idea SOMEDAY than closing the door on it.

CED Walker Saginaw Michigan aka sagnasty: God bless this football team here comes the Irish Notre Dame our mother pray for us. Great memories with Lou holtz he will be truly what players do stepping up in spring practice?

Eric Hansen: Hey Ced, that’s a long list of I rattled off everyone. I did a story Wednesday on the 10 players who needed to surge this spring if the Irish were going to “leave no doubt” in 2026. Here is the story if you’d like to read the whole thing. I will share with you here that Christian Gray and Bryce Young topped that list.

Ten Notre Dame players who must surge this spring for Marcus Freeman’s ‘Leave No Doubt’ mission

Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. Before the spring season gets started I would like to ask a general question. How would you evaluate Pete Bevacqua’s performance after 2 years as AD especially in the areas of football and MBB and WBB? Looking forward to your daily reports on spring football.

Eric Hansen: Jack, I love the question. It is very difficult to give something that requires that kind of depth justice in this kind of format. But for you, I will give it a try … just promise to keep that in mind when grading my answer. 1) Football, I would give Notre Dame’s athletic director high marks for what he’s done with football and in a very difficult minefield to deal with as an AD. Notre Dame has one of the best coaches in the game, some of the best assistants in the game, and maybe its strongest roster since the early 1990s. There’s a new facility that will be completed this fall and a realistic goal of winning a national title in that sport.

Again very incomplete answers, but those are the Cliffs Notes. 2) WBB: I think people will agree or disagree with my answer here based on what they think about head coach Niele Ivey and whether she will evolve into an elite college coach. There is no question ND was surprised with some of the portal departures last season. So to Pete Bevacqua’s credit he hired Pat Garrity to be the GM of both hoops programs. HUGE move. ND had a great recruiting class, so they are competing in the new economic world. I would give him high marks in WBB too.

3) Men’s BB. I’m going to plead partial ignorance here. Because of my other responsibilities, men’s basketball is very much on the back burner for me. I have not covered a single game this season or done a single interview with Micah Shrewsberry or any of the players this season. (I have in past seasons). So, I feel like an outsider in this sport. I see reason for both concern and optimism. I think next season is when we’ll see how well Bevacqua handles a ticklish situation.

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Eric, in recent seasons it seems that the analysts are playing a much larger role in the progress of the Irish program. You often speak of the “young stars” who are in analyst roles. My ? is generated because on FNS you often sound like someone in that analyst role. Do you ever get to interview any of the analysts and pick their brain as to what their job really is and what they are looking to provide the coaches??? Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Tom, I relaxed the no drinking rule, but c’mon. Seriously, thanks for the compliment. As far as formal interviews with the analysts, we have not had the setting presented. We have gotten to meet some of them in non-formal settings, but I do think maybe an analyst day is something I’ll suggest to the powers-that-be to see if we can make that happen. Great idea. Usually what we get on them is feedback from Marcus Freeman and the other coaches, so this would be a nice, new angle.

The Beave from Grand Rapids: Eric: I’ve always appreciated your measured perspective when discussing Brian Kelly. Curious as to your thoughts on yesterday’s interview-both timing and substance 1. Is BK’s interested in getting back into the mix for a college coaching gig and way this the first foray into that goal. 2. Do you agree that his comments on his Notre Dame departure (at least the few reported here) are tone deaf and lacking the perspective you’ve suggested he’d need to re-boot again and be an attractive candidate for a high level head coaching job.

Eric Hansen: Hi The Beave. This came up on The Notre Dame Football Show last night on YouTube with Mike Singer, Robby Toma and me. If you want the full context of my thoughts, that probably works better than this format, but it’s a great question and I need to give you a concise version. Let me preface it this way. In the 12 years I covered Brian Kelly at Notre Dame, I would characterize it as a good relationship and I think he would say the same (though perhaps not now). When he was on the ropes in 2016, I believed in him. And he validated that belief by the offseason makeover he made with his staff but more importantly the makeover of himself.

I did a story on a day I spent with him in June 2017 just ahead of the current Irish football renaissance that continues today. And before we went live on the show last night, I reread that story to see where BK’s head was at. Because I remember walking away from that interview thinking, I don’t know what’s going to happen in 2017, but I wouldn’t bet against him. To me, Brian Kelly needs to revisit that time. The version of him I saw in that interview isn’t someone I recognize. I am not buying the revised narrative either.

If Brian Kelly wants to be an elite coach in his next run, he needs to own his mistakes and fix them. There is a really good coach still in there. Will he dig down and find him? I don’t have the answer to that.

And yes, I failed at being concise!

Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga: Eric, you are interviewing Trainer Rob Hunt next week, He has been at ND for many years. Can you please ask him the reasons that rehab for players who have gone thru surgery has improved so much over the past 10+ years??? Fans and media often talk about the improvements in rehab but no one ever tells us what those are. Thanks.

Eric Hansen: Tom, it’s a great question, but since we are limited to two questions, I can’t promise I can get to it next Wednesday. But I will try to get that answer at some point for you!

Jeremy from Goshen, Ind.: SInce Tony Dungy is no longer on Sunday night football.. can we bring him back as the analyst for NBC ND coverage? Eric, we need you to make that happen for us!

Eric Hansen: Jeremy, getting Tony Dungy as the analyst for the ND home games on NBC is a great idea! Believing that I have that power to make that happen is not a great idea! Especially since NBC forced him out. But thanks for the vote of confidence.

Don from Scottsdale, Ariz.: Eric, Thanks for having these sessions in the off season….is there an off season? Last year it took 2 games for the Ash to get things set with the D. With the new position coaches is it reasonable to believe this team will hit the ground running? The good news is Miami and TAM are not the first two opponents. What do Freeman, Denbrock and Ash need to do to make sure the ’26 seasons steps off on the right foot? Spring is around the corner. I remember how glorious it was when the sun finally broke through the winter cloud cover. Hope it’s like that today!

Eric Hansen: Hey Don, we started with a similar question, but you’re one of my favorite people, so I didn’t want it to sit unused in the question portal. In addition to my earlier answer, these are some of the things we’ll be looking for and reporting on. Now, to think that there will be no adjustment period would be silly. Spring is all about adjustments and experimenting and starting to find answers. But I do think the timetable for that process to play out will only minimally drag into fall camp. And my expectation is that a team with this much personnel back, with both coordinators back and a returning starting QB will be much further along in September than the previous Marcus Freeman teams.

Eric Hansen: OK, that’s going to do it today, Thanks for all the great questions. Stay dialed into blueandgold.com for our coverage of the press conferences with Marcus Freeman, head trainer Rob Hunt and director of football performance Loren Landow next Wednesday. Spring practice starts two days later. And in between the next version of Notre Dame Football Live Chat on Thursday, March 19 at noon ET.