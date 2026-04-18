Notre Dame football injury updates on Dallas Golden, Blake Hebert and more

Defensive back Dallas Golden will finish his first year of spring practice with Notre Dame football on the sideline.

Golden, a sophomore-to-be, has been dealing with a back issue in the latter half of Notre Dame’s spring practices. Head coach Marcus Freeman said Golden will miss the remainder of spring practice during his press conference Saturday following the 12th spring practice.

“He had a kind of sprain, strain, stress on his lower back that we want to get calmed down,” Freeman said. “He got probably three good weeks of spring, and we said, hey, let’s put him on the shelf for a little bit to let his back calm down, and we think that’s going to make him better.”

Notre Dame has three practice sessions remaining next week, which includes the Blue-Gold Game on Saturday, April 25. The Irish competed in their annual jersey scrimmage this Saturday.

Golden, who played in 10 games and started three at nickelback as a true freshman last season, continued to compete at nickelback this spring. The Irish previously lost freshman Nick Reddish, who also was taking nickelback reps this spring, from a torn labrum in his shoulder. Notre Dame used senior Christian Gray and sophomore Jayden Sanders, a transfer from Michigan, as the top two nickelbacks during Saturday’s practice.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Blake Hebert was limited during Saturday’s practice and held out of the scrimmage portion with what Freeman described as a minor knee issue.

“It happened yesterday in practice,” Freeman said. “He tried to give it a go today. But I think he just tweaked his knee. I don’t think it’s anything serious, because he just came out today and was like, I’m going to try to give it a go. He said it didn’t feel good enough to perform.”

Hebert, who didn’t receive any game action last season, has been competing with freshman Noah Grubbs for the backup quarterback spot behind returning starter CJ Carr, a redshirt sophomore.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. was also sidelined from Saturday’s practice with a boot on his left foot. Bettis’ transformation since the start of last season was a big story earlier this spring. Freshman wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald stepped up Saturday in Bettis’ absence.

Stick with Blue & Gold for more coverage of Notre Dame’s jersey scrimmage.