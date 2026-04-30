Notre Dame football makes Ron Powlus Fighting Irish's first-ever Chief Operating Officer

For the first time in history, Notre Dame athletics has a Chief Operating Officer (COO). It’s former Fighting Irish quarterback Ron Powlus (’97), director of athletics Pete Bevacqua announced in a press release Thursday morning.

Bevacqua also promoted Garret Chapman to Deputy Athletics Director in charge of the financial division and Katie Capps to senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator in waiting.

“The college athletics ecosystem is changing at the fastest rate in its history and this reorganization will give us the best opportunity to continue to provide an authentic and rewarding Notre Dame student-athlete experience,” Bevacqua said in a statement. “Moving Ron (Powlus) into the COO role will bring the amazing leadership that he’s consistently exhibited with our football program to the entire athletic department. I couldn’t be more excited to see how Ron leads his new divisions and how our new executive leadership team coalesces and moves us into the future at full speed.”

Powlus has been a longtime administrator at his alma mater, and he will still have oversight of the football program and its name, image and likeness endeavors. He’ll now have a say in sports performance, internal operations, equipment and facilities to his purview with his new title.

According to his FightingIrish.com profile landing page, Powlus will dedicate most of his time to Notre Dame football’s “budget, scheduling, facilities and non-coaching personnel, while also serving as the program’s main liaison to campus constituents and shaping the program’s strategic vision along with Dick Corbett Head Football Coach Marcus Freeman.”

Powlus coached at Akron (2010-11) and Kansas (2012-14) before returning to South Bend, where he was Notre Dame’s director of personnel development from 2005-06 and quarterbacks coach from 2007-10. The Berwick, Pa., native was ND’s starting quarterback from 1994-97. A four-year starter and a two-time team captain, he graduated from the program with 20 school records at the time. He finished his career with 7,602 passing yards and 52 touchdowns.

Powlus’ son, Ron, was on the Notre Dame roster earlier this decade before he medically retired. His other son, Tommy, is currently on the roster as a walk-on linebacker.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this great university and athletic department,” Powlus said. “Notre Dame is a special place for me and my family and I’m energized to work with such outstanding student-athletes and staff who are joined in our shared mission of excellence and to be a force for good in the World.”