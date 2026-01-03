Notre Dame football retains Tre Reader on coaching staff as linebacker analyst

When Max Bullough left Notre Dame to become the linebackers coach at his alma mater, Michigan State, it was rumored the Fighting Irish would also lose Tre Reader, a key behind-the-scenes piece of the coaching staff, along with him.

Turns out, that’s not the case. Reader is staying at Notre Dame.

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily first reported the news Saturday. Blue & Gold’s Mike Singer and Kyle Kelly confirmed it. Reader will be a linebacker analyst in 2026.

Reader was on the Notre Dame roster from 2022 through 2024. He had to medically retire ahead of the 2025 season, but he remained with the program to help out with the defensive side of the ball. Reader was honored in Notre Dame’s senior day ceremony before the Irish’s 70-7 victory over Syracuse in November.

Helping out with Notre Dame’s linebackers will look a little different this year without Bullough on the staff. Al Washington is going from coaching the Irish defensive line to the linebackers. From a personnel standpoint, though, Notre Dame is still set to have every one of the linebackers it leaned on during the 2025 season in 2026.

Team captain Drayk Bowen announced on Friday he’s staying in South Bend. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Jaiden Ausberry are expected to remain on the roster, to no surprise, and Jaylen Sneed has a year of eligibility remaining. As of Jan. 3, he still hasn’t announced if he’s going to use it at Notre Dame, enter the transfer portal or declare for the NFL Draft.

The value in keeping Reader is obvious. He was teammates with every one of the aforementioned players. He was teammates with the likes of JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser, too, who are all in the NFL now. He’s seen first-hand a very high level of Notre Dame linebacking, and he’ll be able to pass off what he’s learned to the younger players in reserve roles behind the regularly rotated guys. Players in that category include Madden Faraimo, Bodie Kahoun, Teddy Rezac, Ko’o Kia and incoming freshmen.

Reader is also young enough to relate to the ins and outs of the current landscape of college football. From the transfer portal to name, image and likeness, Reader has seen and experienced it all. It’s no wonder Bullough wanted to take him with him to East Lansing. And it’s no wonder Notre Dame made a stand to keep him in South Bend.