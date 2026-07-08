Notre Dame football reveals first look at 2026 Shamrock Series uniforms for Wisconsin game

The wait is over. Exactly 60 days before Notre Dame takes on Wisconsin in the 2026 Shamrock Series, the Fighting Irish have revealed what they’ll be wearing in that season opener at Lambeau Field.

And yes, the uniform is a bit of an ode to the team that calls that venue home — the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay’s getup was the inspiration for Notre Dame’s latest Shamrock Series jersey, as told in a social media video narrated by Irish head coach Marcus Freeman.

Here it is:

Two legacies. One field. Woven from the same cloth.



Introducing our 2026 Shamrock Series uniforms ☘️



The 2026 Shamrock Series presented by @MyCreditUnion1#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/6GahYIkdbs — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

Learn more about the meaning behind the threads 🧵#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/FGzw53TjoH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) July 8, 2026

“For a century, our stories have been stitched together,” Freeman said. “From the Golden Boy, Paul Hornung, winning titles in both colors to the Notre Dame box formation that defined the early days of Green Bay, we are the outliers. The small town legends. The independent spirits who believe tradition isn’t just something you just remember. It’s something you wear.”

“This year, the Shamrock Series comes to the most hallowed ground in the professional game. A tribute to the pioneers. A nod to the acme Packers blue and gold roots, fused with the fire of the Fighting Irish. Two legacies. One field. Woven from the same cloth. Bound by history. On Sept. 6, the tradition returns to its source. Notre Dame. Lambeau. This is the fabric of football.

The Shamrock Series is an annual Notre Dame neutral site game that comes with a lot of fanfare and a deep dive from the Fighting Irish into the city and culture that’s hosting that year’s matchup. The series started in 2009 with a game against Washington State at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Other locations have included Yankee Stadium in New York and Soldier Field in Chicago.

“Having a story to tell, that’s really what it is all about,” former Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick previously said in a statement. “Just going somewhere to play a football game isn’t the same as going to New York and celebrating the tradition and history with the military academies, or going to D.C. and celebrating our governmental relations, going to Chicago and celebrating the presence that Notre Dame has there. When you do those, it knits it together for you.

“So as we look to venues, there are some we choose because they are historic venues, and there are some because they give us an area that we can turn into a Notre Dame celebration. Those are the things we are looking for.”

Kickoff for Notre Dame and Wisconsin is set for Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

2026 Shamrock Series jersey details

• Notre Dame doesn’t usually have nameplates on its jerseys, but for this special occasion the Irish are bucking that trend.

• The sleeve striping is a subtle nod to the iconic uniform of the Green Bay Packers, and the deep blue color is also paying homage to the 1920s Acme Packers.

• There are 11 shamrock logos around the neck of the jersey signifying Notre Dame’s 11 consensus national championships.

• The American flag patch on the front of the jersey is a tribute to the United States’ 250th birthday.

• The sharp, structural block shape of the numbers is a nod to the Paul Hornung era. Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy as well as Super Bowl I with the Packers. The mesh texture within the numbers is patterned into the silhouette of the Packers’ “oval-G” logo.