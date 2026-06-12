Notre Dame football reveals jersey numbers for June enrollees

Notre Dame has revealed jersey numbers for six June-enrolling freshmen and one June-enrolling transfer.

The Irish have also released post-spring number changes at this time of year in the past, but as far as Blue & Gold can tell, there don’t appear to be any this time around. Nine players changed their numbers before spring ball began.

Here’s the full list of new numbers, with further details after the chart.

New Notre Dame jersey numbers for June enrollees

All are true freshmen unless otherwise noted. “Last worn by” refers to the player’s respective side of the ball.

*Transfer from Colorado

Details on new numbers

McKinney and Jarrard took the only single-digit numbers available, No. 2 on defense and No. 9 on offense, respectively. McKinney, a transfer cornerback from Colorado, wore No. 8 with the Buffaloes but that has been occupied by redshirt junior safety Adon Shuler (a third-year starter and returning captain) for the past three years.

A two-year starter in Boulder, Colo., McKinney is expected to start at field cornerback opposite superstar junior Leonard Moore.

Jarrard, who reclassified from the 2027 class and will begin his Notre Dame career a year early, wore No. 2 in high school. However, redshirt freshman running back Nolan James Jr. beat him to the punch and took No. 2 (he wore No. 23 in 2025) ahead of spring practice.

The remaining three June enrollees didn’t get their high school numbers, either. Premer wore No. 14 with Great Bend (Kan.) High, though he has big shoes to fill with Jadarian Price‘s No. 24. Nichols and Patrick took numbers that no Notre Dame offensive lineman has worn in several years (Monteforte was a long snapper), while no offensive player or specialist has taken Drescher’s No. 36 in almost two decades.

Notre Dame also added one walk-on ahead of the 2026 season: Ratigan, who attended South Bend Saint Joseph and will wear No. 89. Ratigan is the son of Fighting Irish football and baseball head of orthopedic sports medicine Dr. Brian Ratigan, Notre Dame’s in-house orthopedic surgeon.

Austin Ratigan is the third of Brian Ratigan’s kids to play at Notre Dame. His brother, Conor, was a walk-on wide receiver from 2019-22. His sister, Kelly, is a reserve guard on the women’s basketball team who averaged 1.4 points per game last season.