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Notre Dame football scrimmage shows encouraging signs of life after Love

Eric Hansenby: Eric Hansen2 hours agoEHansenND
Aneyas Williams
Running back Aneyas Williams catches a pass during a Notre Dame football scrimmage at the Irish Athletics Center on Saturday, April 18. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Notre Dame’s intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday offered the clearest glimpse yet of what the Irish offense might look like in the post-Jeremiyah Love Era. Behind an offensive line showing improved physicality, running backs Nolan James Jr. and freshman Jonaz Walton flashed promise while head coach Marcus Freeman emphasized evaluating the Irish in true “good-on-good” situations. The result was an encouraging checkpoint for a team intent on opening the 2026 season stronger than it did a year ago.

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