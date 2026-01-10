Transfer Portal: Former Notre Dame LB Bodie Kahoun signs with Boston College
Three days ago, Notre Dame linebacker Bodie Kahoun entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and On3’s Pete Nakos reports that the rising redshirt sophomore signed with Boston College.
The 6-2, 230-pounder picked Notre Dame in the 2024 class over Virginia Tech, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia and others. He played in three games as a true freshman and made one tackle. Kahoun played in nine contests this past fall on special teams but only played in three snaps on defense.
The Irish have had 15 scholarship players transfer out from the program, while Notre Dame has not gained a public commitment as of Saturday afternoon.
Kahoun is the No. 1,449 overall player and No. 131 linebacker according to the On3 transfer portal rankings. Out of high school, he was the No. 557 player and and No. 47 linebacker in America according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.
Kahoun’s defection isn’t one Notre Dame will be rushing to find a replacement for. As it stands on the morning of Jan. 7, the Irish have 10 linebackers on the 2026 roster. That includes fifth-year senior Jaylen Sneed, who has not made a public decision on if he is utilizing his final year of collegiate eligibility in South Bend.
Senior Drayk Bowen, a 2025 team captain, has made such an announcement; he is remaining at Notre Dame for his true senior season. The Irish are also retaining Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Jaiden Ausberry from last season’s regular rotation of four linebackers, Bowen and Sneed being the other half of the quartet.
The 2026 Notre Dame linebackers will be coached by former Irish defensive line coach Al Washington. He’s replacing Max Bullough, who left for his alma mater, Michigan State. The Irish have hired Charlie Partridge away from the Indianapolis Colts to be the defensive line coach. Notre Dame made Partridge’s hire official earlier this week.
Blue & Gold’s Tyler Horka contributed to this report.
Notre Dame transfers committed to other schools
- QB Kenny Minchey: Kentucky
- QB Anthony Rezac: South Dakota State
- RB Gi’Bran Payne: Cincinnati
- DE Joshua Burnham: Indiana
- S JaDon Blair: Missouri
- CB Cree Thomas: Colorado
- CB Karson Hobbs: Florida State
- LB Anthony Sacca: UCLA
- LB Bodie Kahoun: Boston College
- S Ben Minich: Miami (Ohio)
Uncommitted Fighting Irish transfers
- CB Chance Tucker
- S Taebron Bennie-Powell
- DT Armel Mukam
- WR KK Smith
- DE Preston Zinter
- WR Scrap Richardson
- K Marcello Diomede
- WR Leo Scheidler
- WR Alex Whitman