Notre Dame Football: Who are the five Way-Too-Early question marks for the 2026 Irish?

Eric Hansenby: Eric Hansen1 hour agoEHansenND
Notre Dame running back Kedren Young
Notre Dame running back Kedren Young runs around bags during a football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Friday, Aug. 1, roughly a week before he suffered a season=ending knee injury Michael Clubb/Imagn Images

Which players will shape Notre Dame football’s 2026 season? Five way-too-early question marks spotlight health, depth and breakout potential across the roster.

