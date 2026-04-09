Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie enters transfer portal, searching for extra year of eligibility

Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie has entered the transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Njie played four seasons of college basketball, but he’s likely looking for a medical redshirt after suffering a season-ending knee injury 17 games into the 2025-26 season. That puts him well over the standard 30% threshold for a medical redshirt, but Njie is giving it a shot anyway.

Regardless, his time with Notre Dame is over after three seasons.

The 6-foot-10 senior from Centerville, Ohio, who followed head coach Micah Shrewsberry from Penn State after his freshman year, averaged 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in his college career.

“Unfortunately, in a previous game, I sustained a knee injury that has brought my season to an earlier end than I had hoped,” Njie said in a statement released by Notre Dame on Jan. 19. “Even with this unexpected setback, I stand incredibly grateful for everything this journey has given me. Wearing this jersey, representing this university, and competing alongside my brothers has meant more to me than words can explain.”

Njie did not specify in which game he sustained the injury, but he left Notre Dame’s 81-69 loss to Miami on Jan. 13 after playing just 2 minutes and did not return.

He is the seventh member of the 2025-26 Fighting Irish to enter the transfer portal, following Sir Mohammed, Garrett Sundra, Ryder Frost, Jalen Haralson, Markus Burton and Cole Certa.

“I would like to thank my coaches, trainers, teammates, family, and everyone who has supported me through the highs and lows,” Njie said. “Without these amazing people in my corner, I wouldn’t be the man I am today.

“This chapter didn’t end the way I planned, but I know that through constant perseverance and conviction, God will make it work. I am proud of the hard work I put in and the memories I’ll carry with me forever.”

Njie played in 60 games for Notre Dame throughout his first two seasons in South Bend, starting 57. He declared for the NBA Draft after his junior year, withdrawing for a third and final season with the Irish.

For his senior season, though, Njie was relegated to a reserve role after seventh-year forward Carson Towt, a Northern Arizona transfer, took his starting spot. He played 11.5 minutes per game in his final season, averaging 2.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Shrewsberry lauded Njie for accepting his role after a 10-rebound game against Evansville on Dec. 13.

“Kebba’s just been nothing but a team player,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s not starting, his minutes have decreased and all he asks is, ‘What do you need from me? What do you need from me today?’”

Njie’s exit, which was expected regardless, does not change Notre Dame’s plan for the offseason. The Irish hope to add four transfers, including a post player.