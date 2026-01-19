Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie ruled out for season, ending college career

Notre Dame forward Kebba Njie suffered a knee injury that ended his 2025-26 season, the Irish announced Monday afternoon. Because Njie has no eligibility remaining, his college basketball career is over.

The 6-foot-10 senior from Centerville, Ohio, who followed head coach Micah Shrewsberry and transferred to Notre Dame from Penn State in 2023, played three seasons for the Fighting Irish. He committed to Shrewsberry’s Nittany Lions as a three-star recruit out of La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere.

“Unfortunately, in a previous game, I sustained a knee injury that has brought my season to an earlier end than I had hoped,” Njie said in a statement released by Notre Dame. “Even with this unexpected setback, I stand incredibly grateful for everything this journey has given me. Wearing this jersey, representing this university, and competing alongside my brothers has meant more to me than words can explain.”

Njie did not specify in which game he sustained the injury, but he left Notre Dame’s 81-69 loss to Miami on Tuesday after playing just 2 minutes and did not return. He finishes his college career with 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

“I would like to thank my coaches, trainers, teammates, family, and everyone who has supported me through the highs and lows,” Njie said. “Without these amazing people in my corner, I wouldn’t be the man I am today.

“This chapter didn’t end the way I planned, but I know that through constant perseverance and conviction, God will make it work. I am proud of the hard work I put in and the memories I’ll carry with me forever.”

Njie played in 60 games for Notre Dame throughout his first two seasons in South Bend, starting 57. He declared for the NBA Draft after his junior year, withdrawing for a third and final season with the Irish.

For his senior season, though, Njie was relegated to a reserve role after seventh-year forward Carson Towt, a Northern Arizona transfer, took his starting spot. He played 11.5 minutes per game in his final season, averaging 2.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Shrewsberry lauded Njie for accepting his role after a 10-rebound game against Evansville on Dec. 13.

“Kebba’s just been nothing but a team player,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s not starting, his minutes have decreased and all he asks is, ‘What do you need from me? What do you need from me today?'”

With Njie out for the season, Towt will continue to carry the load at the 5 spot for Notre Dame. The Irish could also bring freshman center Tommy Ahneman, who has yet to make his college debut, back from the knee injury he suffered over the summer.