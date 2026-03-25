Notre Dame forward Ryder Frost to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Notre Dame believed four-star wing Ryder Frost was one of the best shooters in the class of 2026. He’ll leave South Bend with only 20 made three-pointers with the Irish.

Frost will enter the transfer portal when it opens April 7, his agents told On3’s Joe Tipton. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Notre Dame has now lost three players to the transfer portal: Frost, sophomore guard Sir Mohammed and sophomore forward Garrett Sundra. The 6-foot-7 wing from Beverly, Mass. is the first member of third-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s No. 9-ranked 2025 recruiting class to leave South Bend, and if rumors currently swirling online are correct, he will not be the last.

In 26 appearances, all off the bench, Frost averaged 2.7 points per game. He shot 38.5% from beyond the three-point line, but even on a team that went 13-18 (4-14 ACC) and missed the league tournament, he only averaged 6.2 minutes per game.

Notre Dame had high hopes for Frost in Year 1, believing his deadeye three-point shooting would make him an early contributor. He committed to the Irish over Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia Tech and Syracuse on Sept. 27, 2024, and signed as the No. 79 player in the 2025 class.

Assistant coach Mike Farrelly was Frost’s primary recruiter, securing his services out of Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy and the AAU program Middlesex Magic.

“He can really throw the ball in the hoop,” Farrelly said. “One of the best shooters in the country, deep range, automatic. … Certainly one of the finest shooters in the country, both off the catch and then you see a lot of movement shooters as well.”

Over the summer, Shrewsberry expressed high expectations as well.

“He’s still working defensively, but we’ve moved him around a lot, just to learn a couple different spots,” Shrewsberry said. “You want him to be able to play. You want to find a way to get him out there on the court and help you, because he can. He’s such an elite shooter.”

However, Frost couldn’t master the defensive skills necessary to stay on the court. Part of that issue was physical — he wasn’t big enough to battle post players or laterally quick enough to stay with guards on the perimeter — but part of it was also understanding and executing Shrewsberry’s defensive scheme.

Frost scored 15 and 10 points in Notre Dame’s first two games, respectively, but he cracked double digits only twice all season after that. However, his recruiting pedigree and ability to shoot three-pointers should earn him significant interest in the transfer portal.