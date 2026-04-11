Notre Dame freshman Dylan Faison gaining traction in lacrosse while football future waits

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Dylan Faison has missed every one of the first eight football practices this spring and has only opened the offensive playbook often enough to get a minimal cursory feel for what will eventually be asked of him.

By design.

A design that finally feels less and less like a whim and a prayer with each passing day for the younger brother of Notre Dame’s leading receiver in 2025, senior Jordan Faison. And more like an abrupt reality that can eventually more resemble the dream that inspired it.

A dream with parallel storylines, and perhaps complementary more than competing ones — in time. Perhaps.

Setting the big stage

On Saturday, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Weston, Fla., product is looking to take the next evolutionary step in the process in the sport in which he was named the nation’s top recruit in the 2026 cycle — men’s lacrosse.

He’ll be part of the second midfield line for the No. 2 Irish (7-1, 0-1 ACC) when they host No. 1 North Carolina (10-1, 1-0) at 5 p.m. EDT at Arlotta Stadium. Admission is free, and the big-stage clash — billed as the Military Appreciation Game — will be streamed on the ACC Network.

It’s the 11th time in program history Notre Dame has matched up with the nation’s top-ranked team in the USILA poll, with the Irish holding a 6-1 record in the last seven such matchups since 2015. That includes a 12-8 takedown of previously No. 1-ranked Richmond last Saturday at Evanston, Ill.

In that game, Faison emerged late in the third period of a tight game and scored his first career goal.

“Ecstatic,” Faison said of the milestone. “Just celebrating with [my teammates], I didn’t really know how to react. Just laughing it off, you know, trying to play it cool with the boys.”

There’s no template really for him to follow, celebratory or otherwise, even though older brother Jordan pulled double duty with both sports for three years — and won two national titles — before moving to a football-only track this spring heading into his final football season.

But while Dylan is one of two lacrosse/football double-dippers this spring (sophomore Matt Jeffery is the other) and the second in the Faison family to play for ND’s lacrosse powerhouse program, he is the first mid-year enrollee in Irish men’s lacrosse coach Kevin Corrigan’s 38 seasons.

Bumps in the road

“Well frankly, he’s supposed to still be in high school to start with,” Corrigan assessed earlier this week, before practice. “But even to come in mid-year and start in our program, he has no idea of anything that we’re doing — much less having done it at this level. So, I’m really happy with the way he’s growing and maturing.

“And he’s made mistakes. He’s made a bunch of mistakes. He’s learning from them. And he’s made them on both sides of the street over here [referring to academics as well]. And he’s figuring out that this is a place that’s unrelenting in the demands and the accountability that comes with that. And he’s growing through that.

“So, hopefully, he’s on the right path and we’ll see if he can continue to do that.”

Dylan Faison strongly considered staying put at Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s School for the spring semester, enrolling at ND in June and starting off in football, a sport in which he was a three-star recruit. But he opted to fully commit to a January enrollment and prioritizing lacrosse over football this season.

His first real taste of football as a college player will be in June for summer workouts, when he walks into a wide receiver room with 13 other scholarship players and Jeffery, a lacrosse scholarship player who walked on in football in 2025.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Dylan said of his mid-year enrollment path, “especially leaving all my friends back home, the Saint Andrew’s lacrosse team in general, just a lot of those guys with especially the amazing season they’re having right now and not being able to get to play for a state championship that we wanted.

“So, it’s a pretty hard decision to come up here, but the guys around me up here are also great, so nothing’s lost.”

Family support

Big brother Jordan, initially a football walk-on and now an NFL prospect, continues to be his lifeline to what’s happening in spring football and Dylan’s biggest supporter in lacrosse.

“Knowing that we come from the same DNA and the same blood,” Dylan said, “just trying to focus and find the things that he does well.”

And when it comes to the lacrosse side of things, they have different ways of going about doing things well, per Corrigan.

“So unique,” he said. “So different in every way from Jordan in his personality. The journey, the path to be here is so different. Jordan got to have his senior year of high school and be the best player. And then come in here and play with football, which gave him a little bit of a — he went through a lot of the things that freshmen go through.

“He went through it on an even bigger stage. And so when he got to us, he was a different cat. Dylan walked straight off of his high school graduation in December and onto our field. So, a whole different journey, a whole different path.

“And different strengths and weaknesses with both of them. So, other than the fact that they’re brothers, I’m not sure I would be comparing them to each other in any way right now.”

Not even what Dylan’s ceiling might look like.

“Oh, who knows?’ Corrigan said. “He’ll define that, not me.”