Newsstand: Notre Dame freshman safety Joey O'Brien wins 2025 Jim Henry Award

Notre Dame freshman safety Joey O’Brien was recently called into Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman‘s office for a meeting. It was recorded by a camera near the ceiling O’Brien might not have even known was rolling.

And for the first couple minutes of the sit down, O’Brien might’ve thought he was in Freeman’s dog house.

Freeman lectured O’Brien on not being suckered into distractions and the importance of putting team before self. Ultimately, though, he got to the reason for the conversation — O’Brien won the 2025 Jim Henry Award, which is given to the tristate player who demonstrates excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

“There are some distractions that I do like, and this is one that I enjoy reading,” Freeman said. “And I’m glad I get the chance to tell you that. But most importantly, you continue to remember, you just continue to put the team before self and be the best player Joe O’Brien can be, and you’ll get a lot more of these accolades.

O’Brien was a phenom for Glenside (Pa.) La Salle College, where he made himself the No. 3 safety in the country in the 2026 recruiting class. Freeman told O’Brien he wants his college career to go exactly the way his high school career went; O’Brien invested in La Salle, and made himself a better player in the process, which in turn made La Salle even better than he ever thought imaginable.

The same is possible for O’Brien at Notre Dame. He just needs to selflessly work for it.

Notre Dame social media posts of the weekend

The Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse team opened its season with a massive road win at Marquette.

IRISH WIN!



A 4-goal performance from Josh Yago leads the Irish attack in the victory over Marquette in the season opener!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/MGAQyZaGkj — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 14, 2026

The Irish baseball team took two of three games from Florida Atlantic in the opening series of the season.

Series WON ☘️



The Irish take the rubber match by a 7-1 final score!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZG4aaZpdXv — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 15, 2026

The Irish women’s lacrosse team scored 10 unanswered goals to take down Harvard.

🗣️ 𝐈𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐇 𝐖𝐈𝐍!



The Irish take down No. 25 Harvard in a 10-7 road win to start the season 4-0 😤#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ulK3JyHEo3 — Notre Dame Women’s Lacrosse (@NDWomensLax) February 15, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the weekend

“We’re a great team, we know that, we just got to bring it every single day. Knowing that we can do it and seeing that we’ve done it, we just got to do it again.”

— Senior guard Cassandre Prosper on Notre Dame women’s basketball replicating succes found in a 79-67 Sunday win over NC State

Blue & Gold headlines of the weekend

• Hey Horka! How long will Marcus Freeman be the Notre Dame football coach?

• Five thoughts: Notre Dame football musings in the dog days of February

• Four takeaways: Cole Certa powers Notre Dame to blowout win over Georgia Tech

• Why Notre Dame CB Chaz Smith was impossible to ignore during HS senior season

• Top-100 WR Julius Jones has spring and official visits set to Notre Dame and Oregon

• Elite 2028 pass rusher schedules spring Notre Dame visit



