Skip to main content
Notre Dame
Join Now

Notre Dame going hard after defensive tackles in the transfer portal: The latest buzz and intel

IMG_9992by: Tyler Horka45 minutes agotbhorka
NCAA Football: Duke at Wake Forest
Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (99) reaches out for Duke Blue Devils running back Star Thomas (17) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Notre Dame will host two transfer portal defensive tackles with major collegiate experience for visits in South Bend in the coming week.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Blue and Gold
+
+
One subscription: The best Notre Dame Fighting Irish coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.