Notre Dame going hard after defensive tackles in the transfer portal: The latest buzz and intel

Nov 30, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (99) reaches out for Duke Blue Devils running back Star Thomas (17) during the second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Notre Dame will host two transfer portal defensive tackles with major collegiate experience for visits in South Bend in the coming week.