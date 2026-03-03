Notre Dame guard Cassandre Prosper named ACC's Most Improved Player

Hannah Hidalgo gets all the headlines. ACC Player of the Year. ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Back-to-back in both awards. She’s earned them. Her teammates are the first to say so. But what Notre Dame teammate Cassandre Prosper has accomplished this season deserves a headline of its own.

That headline arrived Monday.

Prosper was named the Most Improved Player in the ACC.

Prosper’s career year is almost too good to be believed compared to who she was statistically in her first three seasons at Notre Dame. From what she averaged as a freshman to junior to what she averages now, Prosper went up in points per game 5.8 to 14.1, rebounds per game 3.8 to 7.1, field goal percentage 39 to 49.4, free throw percentage 66.7 to 75.8 and three-point percentage 26.3 to 35.6.

Prosper is a better player in every way and Notre Dame, which lost so much from last year’s roster to the transfer portal and graduation, hung on and remained a competitive team into March in large part because of her advancements. Prosper is the Irish’s No. 1 shot blocker at 1.0 per game, second-leading scorer behind Hidalgo, leading rebounder, third in assists and fourth in steals. She does a little bit of everything. Previous production in mind, a lot a bit.

Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said the Irish “would be a different team” without Prosper’s huge step forward this season.

“She’s done everything for us,” Ivey said. “She’s been a utility player, one of my best defenders. She’s just given us her all.”

Prosper has started all 29 games for Notre Dame this season. She’s played 33.1 minutes per game. Only Hidalgo and Hidalgo’s backcourt mate, Vanessa de Jesus, have been on the floor more. Her last time out was forgettable, with two early fouls limiting her to a scoreless appearance at then-No. 10 Louisville, but she was massive in the matchup before that at home against Syracuse. She scored 16 points and had 7 rebounds and 2 assists against the Orange.

The productive games have been more common for Prosper this season. She had a stretch of six double-doubles in eight games. She only has not reached double figures in points in seven games. She’s the only player not named Hidalgo who’s led Notre Dame in scoring in a game this year, and she’s done that three times. Twelve times, she’s been Notre Dame’s leader in rebounds. A trio of times she dished out the most assists.

Again, her game isn’t limited to any one thing. And when she puts it all together on the same night, it’s a spectacle. Maybe not a Hidalgo level of dazzle, but it’s a sight to see nonetheless.

Like Hidalgo, Prosper earned her headline Monday.

“She’s been fantastic and consistent all season long,” Ivey said.