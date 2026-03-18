Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo snubbed from First Team AP All-American status

For the first time in her college career, Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo is not a First Team Associated Press All-American.

Hidalgo is averaging career-bests in points (25.2), rebounds (6.4) and steals (5.4) per game to go along with 5.3 assists, just two-tenths off a career-high there, and she was only named a Second Team All-American by the AP. The five First Team choices were Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd of UConn, Mikayla Blakes of Vanderbilt, Lauren Betts of UCLA and Madison Booker of Texas.

Hidalgo was put on the Second Team with South Carolina’s Joyce Edwards, TCU’s Olivia Miles, Iowa State’s Audi Crooks and Ohio State’s Jaloni Cambridge.

Blakes and Crooks are the only players in the country who score more points per game than Hidalgo. Hidalgo is first nationally in steals, meanwhile, by a comparatively wider margin than which she trails in the scoring department. She averages 1.2 more steals per game more than the players tied for second in that statistic while she only trails Blakes by 1.8 points per game. Over one steal per game is more substantial than just under two points per game.

Five steals per game is substantial, period; Hidalgo is the first NCAA women’s basketball player since at least 1999-2000 to average over 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game. She’s in a league of her own related to affecting the game on both ends of the floor.

Alas, how dominant of a two-way player Hidalgo is wasn’t taken into enough account by AP voters. Or maybe it was that Hidalgo does not play on a top-seeded team. Every AP First Team player this year is from a team that is a 1 or 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Hidalgo’s Notre Dame is a 6 seed. Of all the AP First and Second Team representatives, Hidalgo plays for the team with the second-worst NCAA Tournament seed. Only Crooks plays for a team with a worse seed; Iowa State is an 8.

More positively, Hidalgo was named a First Team All-American by USA Today and USBWA. She’s the first player in Notre Dame history to be named a USBWA All-American three different times.

Still, AP All-America teams tend to be the ones that matter most. And for Hidalgo to not come away with that outlet’s highest honor, there could be some extra motivation for her going into the NCAA Tournament. Not that she needs it — she’ll leave it all out on the court no matter what because that’s who she is and that’s what she does. She didn’t become a 25/5/5/5 player by happenstance.

Notre Dame (22-10) begins March Madness play Saturday at 2 p.m. ET against 11 seed Fairfield (28-4) at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. If the Irish beat the Stags, they’ll likely face 3 seed Ohio State (26-7) at the same venue, which is where the Buckeyes play their home games, on Monday.

For a rundown of all 2025-26 AP All-Americans, click here.