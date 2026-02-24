Newsstand: Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo wins ACC Player of the Week for sixth time this season

Hannah Hidalgo might not have gotten a triple-double Sunday, finishing one rebound shy of that feat in Notre Dame’s 88-63 win over SMU, but she did enough to win ACC Player of the Week.

Again. For the sixth time this season. Nobody else has won it more than once.

Hidalgo averaged 28.5 points, 7 steals, 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in a pair of Irish victories over Wake Forest and SMU, both on the road. She had 11 steals alone in the game against the Mustangs.

For the season, Hidalgo’s averages sit at 24.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.3 assists per game. She ranks third nationally in scoring and first in assists.

The Irish finish the regular season this week and weekend with games against Syracuse at home on Thursday and Louisville on the road on Sunday. They’ve been holding steady in the No. 9 slot in the ACC standings for a few weeks now, which would mean a potential meeting with No. 1 seed Duke in the conference tournament next week.

With the pair of games left to go, the Irish are 18-9 overall and 10-6 in ACC play.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt is high on Fighting Irish football head coach Marcus Freeman.

"There's a reason that the NFL has been knocking around this guy… Notre Dame was smart to redo his deal back in December."



More from @joelklatt on his No. 5 head coach in college football, Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman. pic.twitter.com/v3iscAe42J — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) February 23, 2026

This is an interesting career move for Fighting Irish basketball big man Carson Towt.

Interesting news: Notre Dame forward Carson Towt has signed with JB Sports for NFL representation.



Towt, who stands 6-foot-8, will pursue a football career when he’s done with college basketball in March. pic.twitter.com/RL6KPxSCjJ — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 23, 2026

Former Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love plans to work out in Indianapolis this week.

Can confirm @TomPelissero's report that Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love is planning to run the 40-yard-dash and do positional drills at this week's NFL Scouting Combine.



Love's on-field workout will take place on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/jUtJXo7DiW — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) February 23, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“That’s a conversation I’m having with my parents. And obviously, we’ll communicate with Notre Dame if we decide to go that route. But that’s just up in the air right now. Nothing official yet.”

— Four-star Irish cornerback commit Ace Alston on his recruitment status

