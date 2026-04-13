Notre Dame guard Markus Burton commits to transfer to Indiana

Markus Burton received the title of Indiana Mr. Basketball in 2023 as a senior at Mishawaka’s Penn High School. After spending the last three seasons at Notre Dame, Burton will take his basketball career to Indiana University.

The 6-foot point guard announced Monday his transfer portal commitment to Indiana. He should possess two seasons of NCAA eligibility due to qualifying for a medical hardship waiver for last season when he played in 10 games prior to a season-ending ankle injury.

Burton proved to be a burgeoning star almost immediately during his time at Notre Dame, but he struggled to stay healthy. After winning the ACC’s Rookie of the Year as a freshman in 2023-24, he missed seven games with a knee injury as a sophomore and 21 games with his ankle injury as a junior.

Head coach Micah Shrewsberry put Burton in the starting lineup in the first game of his freshman season, and Burton started all 33 games in the 2023-24 campaign. He averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game, which helped him land Third Team All-ACC honors in addition to his conference Rookie of the Year status. Burton set a Notre Dame freshman scoring record with 577 points.

Burton improved his scoring average as a sophomore to 21.3 points with 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game, and he was named Second Team All-ACC. Through the first 10 games of his junior season, Burton averaged 18.5 points and 3.7 assists. His field-goal percentage increased through all three season from 42.1% as a freshman to 44.2% as a sophomore and 48.9% as a junior.

Burton was the last holdover from head coach Mike Brey‘s tenure at Notre Dame. A three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 24 point guard and No. 152 overall in the 2023 recruiting class by the Rivals Industry Ranking, Burton originally committed and signed to play at Notre Dame while Brey was the head coach. He stuck with his decision following Brey’s exit and Shrewsberry’s hiring in March 2023.

After three losing seasons to start Shrewsberry’s tenure, Notre Dame’s program lost a lot of talent to the transfer portal this offseason. Burton was joined by five teammates — sophomore guard Cole Certa, sophomore forward Garrett Sundra, sophomore guard Sir Mohammed, freshman guard Jalen Haralson and freshman forward Ryder Frost — in the portal. Certa was the first to find a new home when he committed to Clemson on Sunday.

Senior forward Kebba Njie has also joined the transfer portal in case the NCAA allows all players to gain a fifth season of eligibility. Otherwise, Njie has exhausted his eligibility with four seasons of play.

Burton is joining an Indiana team that went 18-14 in head coach Darian DeVries‘ first season leading the program in 2025-26. The Hoosiers last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2023.