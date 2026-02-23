Notre Dame guard Markus Burton 'unlikely' to play again this season

Notre Dame men’s basketball likely won’t distribute a press release on the status of junior guard Markus Burton, but head coach Micah Shrewsberry made it pretty clear that Burton isn’t expected to take the floor for the Irish again this season.

Because Burton, who has been recovering from a left ankle injury he suffered on Dec. 5 against TCU, has only played in 10 games, he should qualify for a medical hardship waiver to be applied to his 2025-26 season, which would allow him to maintain two years of remaining eligibility. The only thing less likely than Burton playing in another game this season is Notre Dame earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“If he steps foot on the court, it probably sets back any chance of him getting another year,” Shrewsberry said Monday on the ACC’s weekly coaches teleconference. “I’m not the official Notre Dame media outlet or press release or whatever, but I would say that’s highly unlikely.”

Notre Dame (12-15, 3-11 ACC) never fully ruled out the chance of Burton returning to play this season, but it didn’t make a lot of sense for him to return to action when there’s so little left for the Irish to play for this season. Notre Dame’s currently at risk of missing the ACC Tournament with four regular season games remaining, because the Irish are tied with Pittsburgh for 15th in the ACC standings. Pittsburgh holds the tiebreaker advantage over Notre Dame for the 15-team tournament thanks to Saturday’s victory over the Irish.

Notre Dame likely won’t improve its odds of making the conference tournament on Tuesday when it hosts No. 1 Duke (25-2, 13-1) in Purcell Pavilion. The Irish will probably be without freshman guard Jalen Haralson for a third consecutive game, Shrewsberry also said Monday. Haralson has been dealing with an ankle injury.

Haralson became Notre Dame’s leading scorer among active players since Burton went down with his injury. Haralson is averaging 15.5 points along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Burton entered the season as a Preseason All-ACC First Team selection. He was Notre Dame’s leading scorer in eight of its first 10 games this season while he averaged 18.5 points and 3.7 assists per game. The Irish have fallen drastically short of expectations in Shrewsberry’s third season as head coach in part due to Burton’s absence. Burton scored 17.5 and 21.3 points per game in his freshman and sophomore seasons, respectively, under Shrewsberry.

Like any player in college basketball, Burton will have to decide this offseason if wants to continue his career in his current location or consider a new destination in the transfer portal. The local product of Penn High School in Mishawaka, Ind., chose to stick with the Irish as a recruit in the 2023 class as the program transitioned to Shrewsberry from former head coach Mike Brey.