Notre Dame guard Sir Mohammed to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Sophomore guard Sir Mohammed will enter the transfer portal after two seasons at Notre Dame, On3’s Joe Tipton reported Tuesday. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Mohammed will enter his name in the transfer portal when it opens April 7, the day after the national championship game. He averaged 5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game throughout the 2025-26 season.

Notre Dame signed Mohammed out of Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park as the No. 83 player in the 2024 Rivals Industry Ranking. His flashes showed why he was a highly regarded high school prospect, but he couldn’t earn consistent minutes with the Irish.

After enrolling in June 2024, Mohammed dealt with knee issues that ultimately sidelined him from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 of his freshman year. Without the opportunity to build a runway throughout non-conference play, the 6-foot-6 guard struggled as a freshman. He was also, by his own admission and that of the Irish, out of shape. Mohammed weighed 235-240 pounds when he arrived on campus, which hindered his progress throughout his first year.

Over his first full (and healthy) offseason in college, Mohammed slimmed down and played at 215 pounds as a sophomore. He looked like the player Notre Dame thought it was getting when head coach Micah Shrewsberry made him a priority in his first full recruiting class.

However, despite some promising performances in buy games — most notably a 21-point outburst in a win over Evansville — Mohammed never fully earned Shrewsberry’s trust. He had nearly as many turnovers (46) as he had assists (48) as a sophomore, even though Notre Dame recruited him for his court vision and passing ability as a lead guard.

While he could get buckets at the rim in spurts when the Irish needed him to, Mohammed ultimately couldn’t find the consistency that Shrewsberry needed.

Mohammed averaged 16.3 minutes per game this season, and he only started five of his 31 outings. When Shrewsberry didn’t insert him into the lineup in February despite the absence of freshman guard Jalen Haralson (ankle), who typically starts at Mohammed’s position, the writing was on the wall.

Mohammed is the son of 18-year NBA veteran Nazr Mohammed, who is currently a pro scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder and the general manager of their G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue. He chose Notre Dame over Stanford, Virginia Tech, Villanova and Marquette.