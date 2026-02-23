Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo delivers signature performance on 21st birthday in win over SMU

It was her birthday so she could do what she wanted. So, she did. But let’s be clear — Hannah Hidalgo didn’t go off at SMU on Sunday evening just because it was a celebration of her 21st trip around the sun.

So much of what Notre Dame does revolves around her on any given night, not just Feb. 22.

The Fighting Irish easily handled the Mustangs in Dallas, 88-63, and Hidalgo scored 31 points on 11 of 18 shooting to go along with 11 steals, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. She left a few points at the free throw line, finishing 9 of 13 on foul shots, but she afforded herself those misses. And it’s not like they were costly in a close game.

She was brilliant, so Notre Dame won in a runaway. We’ve all seen that before.

Many times.

“Hannah was just incredible on both sides of the ball,” head coach Niele Ivey said. “We really fed off her energy defensively.”

“I had no clue,” Hidalgo said of her steals total. “I don’t know anything that’s going on. I’m just playing defense when the game is going on, honestly. I didn’t even know I had that many steals.”

It was another one of those games in which Hidalgo was just in her bag when it came to taking the ball away. In opposing ball handlers’ bags, rather. They couldn’t do anything against her without risking the ball quickly going the other way for quick Notre Dame (18-9, 10-6 ACC) points.

SMU (9-19, 2-14) is one of the worst teams in the ACC, but it doesn’t matter who the foe is. Eleven steals is 11 steals. It’s a completely uncommon number for anyone at any level of basketball. Yet somehow,

Hidalgo is even more uncommon than the feat itself.

She’s hit double digits in steals five times in her career now, after all.

“My mindset, always, when I’m pressuring the ball is just strike fear in the ball handler’s eyes and make them afraid to dribble the ball, make them want to give the ball up,” Hidalgo said. “And I would say I always know that when I’m able to get steals and running in transition, that’s when we’re playing our best basketball and it makes it a lot easier on my teammates’ lives when we don’t have to play in the half court.”

Hidalgo’s mastery was supplemented by 20 points from Iyana Moore, marking the third time this season Notre Dame’s third-leading scorer has hit that threshold. Moore made half of her three-point tries, going 4 of 8. The Irish hit 8 as a team, with Vanessa de Jesus and Gisela Sanchez both knocking down a pair.

Notre Dame had five players record at least 3 assists. Hidalgo and Moore did most of the scoring, but everyone got in on the act of sharing the ball. That’s what made it a total team effort, one that Ivey believes her squad can certainly build off with games against Syracuse (21-6, 11-5) at home Thursday and Louisville (24-5, 14-2) on the road Sunday to finish the regular season.

“That’s big for us, sharing the ball,” Ivey said. “Playing together. Having great ball movement. Something that we’ve focused on a lot and talked about a lot this season. But it’s just awesome to see the success of what we do when we share the ball because everybody is capable scorers. And just to see them build chemistry together is awesome to watch.”

The chemistry is nice and necessary. But make no mistake — Notre Dame’s chances of winning either of those games has much to do with Hidalgo’s output. If it’s anything like it was on her birthday, the Irish could enter tournament time on a high note.

BOX SCORE: Notre Dame 88, SMU 63