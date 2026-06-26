Newsstand: Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo is nominated for 2026 ESPY award

Hannah Hidalgo‘s name is alongside some of the best from around the sporting world. The Notre Dame point guard has been nominated for the 2026 “Best Single-Game Performance” ESPY award.

Here are all four nominees and why they’re nominated, from espnpressroom.com.

Tyce Armstrong, Baylor Baseball – hit three grand slams in a single game, tying a record set 50 years ago

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat – scored 83 points for the Miami Heat in a 150–129 win against the Washington Wizards, recording the second-highest single-game total in NBA history

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame Basketball – broke the NCAA record for most steals (16) in a game

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers – pitched six scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters and hit three home runs

In addition to her 16 steals, Hidalgo had 44 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in just 28 minutes of time on the floor in an 85-58 Notre Dame win over Akron on Nov. 12, 2025.

Hidalgo is a two-time First Team All-American but was put on the Second Team last year as a junior. For her career, she averages 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 4.7 steals per game. Last season, she was the first player this century to average at least 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game.

Hidalgo had a triple-double against Vanderbilt in the Sweet 16 in March to get the Irish to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2019. The goal is to go even further in her senior year.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Marina Mabrey tied a WNBA record Thursday and her sister was there to see it.

Michaela Mabrey congratulates her sister Marina for tying the all-time single-game WNBA scoring record. 53 points. She made 9 threes and shot 60.7 percent from the field. Incredible. Heartfelt.



Both are graduates of the University of Notre Dame. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/QUHx5d3dPp — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) June 26, 2026

Drayk Bowen is not skipping leg day this offseason.

The Fighting Irish football recruiting heater continues.

🚨𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚🚨 2028 4-star QB Trey Tagliaferri has committed to Notre Dame ☘️



“It’s Notre Dame football — the history it has is insane. And also the degree — that will set you up for life. How can you go wrong picking Notre Dame?”



Read: https://t.co/37LGKSc0In pic.twitter.com/bjlPO8hdWX — BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) June 25, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I think they’re going to be salty on defense and hard to stop on offense. So that’s a pretty good combination, and so I think they’re right where they’re supposed to be for this time of year.”

— a source to Blue & Gold on the outlook for Fighting Irish football in 2026

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Notre Dame RB commit Isaiah Rogers gains valuable advice from Julius Jones Sr. during official visit

• What the experts are saying about new Notre Dame commit Trey Tagliaferri

• Five thoughts on 2028 four-star QB Trey Tagliaferri’s commitment to Notre Dame football

• Does the NCAA’s new five-in-five rule mean an extra year at Notre Dame for Hannah Hidalgo?

• Elite EDGE Jackson Vaughn sees championship potential in Notre Dame’s New Jersey pipeline

• Film Study of Notre Dame QB commit Trey Tagliaferri | Sophomore highlights

