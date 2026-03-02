Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo sets ACC record with seventh Player of the Week award

Nobody in the history of ACC women’s basketball has won more ACC Player of the Week awards in one season than Notre Dame junior Hannah Hidalgo. She was bestowed the honor for a record-setting seventh time this season Monday afternoon.

In the period in which the most recent award was restricted to, Hidalgo averaged 28.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 6.5 steals per game in massive Notre Dame victories over Syracuse and then-No. 10 Louisville. She also made 58.8 percent of her field goals and was 2 of 6 from three-point range.

Perhaps most impressively — and most importantly in the three-point win at Louisville — she was nails from the free throw line, going 5 of 6 against the Orange and 10 of 10 against the Cardinals. She played 76 of a possible 80 minutes, finishing both games with 4 fouls. She played with fire on that front but still made winning plays down the stretch despite having to worry about fouling out.

She probably didn’t worry at all, though. When Hidalgo is on the floor, she knows nothing other than giving it her 100 percent all 100 percent of the time. Foul count and anything else be darned.

“She plays with her heart and soul every time she steps on the floor and in practice,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said. “She does things, there are not too many people who are doing the things that she’s doing.”

Hidalgo obviously has the best case for ACC Player of the Year, an award she won in 2025. With her all but wrapping up a back-to-back claim of that high honor with what she did Sunday in Louisville, attention turns to whether or not Hidalgo can earn a National Player of the Year nod for the first time.

Hidalgo ranks third in the country in scoring at 25.2 points per game. She is No. 1 by a wide margin in steals per game with 5.6. In Notre Dame’s current five-game winning streak, Hidalgo has a staggering 35 steals — 7 per game.

Nobody else in college basketball plays a more prolific two-way game than Hidalgo. She affects any given possession in any given game more than anyone else in the sport. She’s Notre Dame’s everything on offense and she is everything opponents least want to see when she’s squaring up on defense.

The well-rounded nature of Hidalgo’s game has even impressed Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman, who recently sat down with the Irish’s in-house media team to praise Hidalgo.

“She’s a dog, and that’s a term of endearment,” Freeman said. “The ferocity she plays with, the intensity, the competitiveness — she’s a complete basketball player, and I think that’s what makes her the best all-around player in the country.

“She plays on both sides of the court. She can play inside-outside. She can shoot it. She can lay it up. She can play defense. She can play against bigs. I’ve seen her on the court defend bigs. You can tell she enjoys the game of basketball, and you want plays that love what they do.”