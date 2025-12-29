‘Run it back’: Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman concisely announces he’s staying at ND

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman shut down speculation his time in South Bend could be coming to a close with a concise message for his social media followers Monday morning.

Freeman wrote, “2026…run it back” complete with “Go Irish” and a shamrock emoji.

Short and sweet. Right to the point. And exactly what Notre Dame fans wanted to hear.

2026…run it back



Go Irish ☘️ — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) December 29, 2025

Notre Dame has not announced a contract extension for Freeman amidst rumors swirling he’s a prime candidate for the New York Giants head coaching vacancy — or any other NFL job — but Freeman didn’t mince words and the school doesn’t need to do much following up on if he’ll stay put at the turn of the new year and through the upcoming season.

His short post makes it pretty clear he will. So too does the official Notre Dame Football social media account reposting Freeman’s remarks, which happened across multiple platforms.

But for the crowd that understandably wants more substance than a few words on social media, Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated offered it up in his reporting.

“Freeman has informed NFL franchises that he’s staying at Notre Dame,” Forde wrote. “Freeman and ND have agreed to a restructured contract that puts him in the ‘top tier’ in compensation among college coaches.”

Freeman and Notre Dame reached a contract extension just over a year ago in December 2024. That was right before Freeman led the Fighting Irish to the national championship game with College Football Playoff wins over Indiana at home, Georgia in the Sugar Bowl and Penn State in the Orange Bowl. The Irish put up a valiant fight vs. Ohio State in the natty but came up just a tad short, ending the remarkable ’24 run with a 14-2 record.

This year, Notre Dame went 10-2 and ended up just on the outside looking in as it related to a CFP berth. The Irish landed at No. 11 in the final rankings and needed to be No. 10 to get in. The team that took that spot, Miami, beat Notre Dame, 27-24, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the season opener on Aug. 31. The Hurricanes took down Texas A&M, the other team the Irish lost to this season, in a 10-3 defensive slugfest in College Station in the first round of the playoff earlier this month.

Notre Dame might’ve missed out on the playoff this year, but nobody was doubting if the Irish were of playoff caliber by the time the calendar hit December. August and September losses cost the Irish the chance to play for it all again, but more opportunities of the like are coming for as long as Freeman remains with the program. Notre Dame will take a 10-game winning streak into the 2026 season, one Freeman will officially be around for.

In four seasons plus his head coaching debut in the Fiesta Bowl at the end of the 2021 season, Freeman has a record of 43-12. His winning percentage of .782 is sixth all-time in Notre Dame history and it’s the best mark of any Irish head coach since Ara Parseghian left with a figure of .836 at the end of the 1974 season. Multiple coaches have won national championships with the Irish since then, and Brian Kelly set a new Notre Dame record for most wins by a head coach, but none of them have won a higher percentage of their games than Freeman.

He’s the guy ND is rallying around for a fifth full season in 2026 — and, for the program’s sake, hopefully beyond, too.