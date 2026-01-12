Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman not charged in battery allegation

Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman won’t be charged with a crime, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office announced Monday, after a local wresting coach accused Freeman of battery from an incident at a Jan. 3 wrestling meet in which Freeman’s son participated.

The prosecutor’s office stated in a press release that “no criminal battery occurred” and “review of the video evidence does not support” the assertion from New Carlisle (Ind.) New Prairie assistant coach Chris Fleeger, who was not named in the release but identified in a previous report by the South Bend Tribune, that Freeman struck the opposing wrestling coach at Mishawaka (Ind.) High School during the Al Smith Invitational. Freeman was there to support his son, Vinny Freeman, a senior at Mishawaka’s Penn High who will wrestle on scholarship at Cornell in the fall.

Notre Dame Athletics released a statement Sunday after the South Bend Tribune reported a police report had been filed regarding the incident. Notre Dame alleged that Fleeger “verbally accosted” Vinny Freeman and that Marcus and his wife, Joanna, intervened. The Irish emphatically denied Fleeger’s allegations, calling them “totally unfounded.”

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” Notre Dame said. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone.

“We believe that the police report, which includes video evidence, fully exonerates Coach Freeman and makes clear these accusations are totally unfounded.”

The prosecutor’s office said that Fleeger approached the fifth-year Notre Dame head coach as he left the crowded gym with son. As he walked through the doors, the video shows Fleeger approaching Freeman, who paused for “approximately one second” and “then left the auditorium on a walk.”

“The video shows that while Mr. Freeman’s right arm is not fully visible, his left hand remained in a pocket during the interaction between the Complainant [Fleeger] and Mr. Freeman,” the prosecutor’s office said. “The head and body movements of both the Complainant and Mr. Freeman do not support the supposition that any violent physical contact occurred.”

This runs counter to Fleeger’s allegation, which the prosecutor’s office detailed as well.

“The Complainant, an assistant wrestling coach at a local high school, advised responding officers that he was approached by a person who said something he could not recall,” the prosecutor’s office said. “The Complainant stated that the person then gave him a “two-handed push”. He further stated that he had “no clue” what motivated the push.”

According to the prosecutor’s office, at least three witnesses — an off-duty law enforcement officer and two Mishawaka High School employees — contradicted Fleeger’s account. The former described the interaction as “either a nudge or a brush,” while the latter “denied that anything like a push, shove or blow was made.”

The statement also detailed multiple holes in Fleeger’s story, which included that he “learned from someone else that the person who shoved him was Marcus Freeman.” During a later interview with Mishawaka Police detectives, he said he “immediately recognized” the person who allegedly “shoved” him as the Notre Dame head coach. He also told officers that he believed Freeman was “rich,” and that he planned to hire a lawyer.

The prosecutor’s office’s statement concluded that “while the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient [for a battery charge].” As a result, it declined to file any criminal charges against Freeman.