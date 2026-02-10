Notre Dame in the NFL: Final 2026 recap for every former Irish player

By Blue & Gold‘s count, 47 former Notre Dame athletes played in the NFL throughout the 2025 season.

Here’s what each of them accomplished, and what comes next for them in 2026.

Joe Alt (2019-21), OT, Los Angeles Chargers

Alt was a Pro Bowler despite starting just six games and finishing four, which speaks his level of play before suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Presuming he comes back healthy in 2026, Alt established himself as one of the best left tackles in football with an 82.3 PFF pass-blocking grade and just 7 pressures allowed.

Brandon Aubrey (2017-20), K, Dallas Cowboys

Aubrey made 85.7 percent of his field-goal attempts, but he did not miss from inside 50 yards. Much more significantly, the former Notre Dame soccer player set the NFL record for most 60-plus-yard field goals in a single season with 5, on his way to another Pro Bowl nod.

Aaron Banks (2017-20), G, Green Bay Packers

Banks battled nagging injuries throughout his first year in Green Bay, which likely led to some inconsistency. He finished with a 55.6 PFF offense grade in the first season of his four-year, $76 million contract that locks him in with the Packers through at least 2026.

Kevin Austin Jr. (2018-21), WR, New Orleans Saints

Austin spit his time between the Saints’ practice squad and their active roster, but he was a consistent contributor in the final month of the Saints’ season. he caught 13 passes for 140 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

JD Bertrand (2019-23), LB, Atlanta Falcons

Bertrand played in 15 games and started two in his second season, totaling 35 tackles and 2 passes defended. With a new coaching staff in place in Atlanta, Bertrand likely sits on the roster bubble for 2026 — though 309 special teams snaps will help his case.

Jordan Clark (2024), NB, New York Jets

Clark spent most of his rookie year on the Jets’ practice squad, but he was called up to the active roster for six games in December and January. He made 9 tackles, playing significant snaps at nickel.

Beaux Collins (2024), WR, New York Giants

Collins caught 2 passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in nine games before suffering a season-ending neck injury. He made the Giants’ roster out of training camp, which is impressive for an undrafted free agent.

Howard Cross III (2019-24), DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Cross also made the Bengals’ roster out of training camp as a UDFA, but he only played in four games. He made 4 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Scott Daly (2012-16), LS, Chicago Bears

Daly snapped 154 times (64 on punts, 90 on field goals) as the Bears’ primary long snapper.

Sheldon Day (2012-15), DT, Washington Commanders

Day spent some time on the practice squad but played in 10 games for the Commanders, totaling 13 tackles, 7 defensive stops (which are tackles that result in a failure for the offense) and 3 quarterback pressures.

Audric Estimé (2021-23), RB, New Orleans Saints

One year into his NFL career, Estimé was cut by the team who drafted him (Denver). But he eventually found a home in New Orleans and engineered a mini-breakout in late December. He carried 46 times for 198 yards and a touchdown, along with 12 receptions for 103 yards. The Saints will likely bring in competition (former Notre Dame teammate Jeremiyah Love is a popular mock draft pick) but Estimé should remain in the mix next year.

Mitchell Evans (2020-24), TE, Carolina Panthers

As many offenses veer back toward systems with high 12 personnel usage, players like Evans are becoming more valuable. He caught 19 passes for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns as a rookie, and he earned a 67.1 PFF run-blocking grade in 245 snaps.

Blake Fisher (2021-23), OT, Houston Texans

Fisher found his niche as the Texans’ “jumbo” package offensive lineman, playing 377 snaps in 17 games (11 starts). He earned PFF grades of 73.5 overall and 75.2 as a run blocker, only allowing 7 pressures all season. With a strong offseason, Fisher could compete for a starting job in Year 3.

Isaiah Foskey (2019-22), DE, Cincinnati Bengals

Foskey was cut by the Saints, who drafted him in the second round in 2023, out of training camp. He latched on with the Bengals’ practice squad, where he remained for much of the season. In eight games, he made 4 tackles and totaled 3 quarterback pressures.

Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Baltimore Ravens

Gilman’s midseason trade from the Chargers to the Ravens helped stabilize Baltimore’s defense, allowing Kyle Hamilton to play closer to the line of scrimmage while Gilman patrolled the back end. He totaled 90 tackles, a forced fumble, 2 fumbles recovered and a return touchdown after an interception and a lateral across 5 games with the Chargers and 12 with the Ravens.

Blake Grupe (2022), K, Indianapolis Colts

Grupe led the NFL in missed kicks through 11 games with the Saints, who cut him as a result. But he got a second chance with the Colts in December, and he was perfect (11-of-11) on field goals including 4-of-4 from 50-plus yards out.

Robert Hainsey (2017-20), C, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hainsey helped lead the Jaguars back to the playoffs in his first season in Jacksonville, after signing a 3-year, $21 million contract in free agency. He finished the year with a 61.0 PFF offense grade and 27 quarterback pressures allowed.

Kyle Hamilton (2019-21), S, Baltimore Ravens

Hamilton earned first-team All Pro honors for the second time in four NFL seasons with another sensational year. Gilman’s addition freed him up to cause havoc in all areas of the field, and he racked up 105 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 forced fumbles and 9 passes defended. He earned PFF grades of 91.2 as a pass rusher and 84.3 in coverage.

Thomas Harper (2023), S, Detroit Lions

Harper started 9 games for an injury-ravaged Lions secondary. He totaled 37 tackles, 5 passes defended and an interception, and he earned a 77.8 PFF defense grade. After bouncing around the league his first two years, Harper solidified himself as a contributor with the Lions.

Cam Hart (2019-23), CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Hart started 6 games for a very good Chargers defense, playing heavy rotational snaps in the rest. He allowed 568 receiving yards on 65 targets (8.7 yards per attempt) in coverage, but he also broke up 11 passes and came down with his first career interception.

JJ Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers

Daly snapped 124 times (59 on punts, 65 on field goals). He’s the longest-tenured Notre Dame player in the NFL, having completed his 17th season as the Panthers’ primary long snapper.

Javontae Jean-Baptiste (2023), DE, Washington Commanders

Jean-Baptiste played in 3 games before a torn pectoral muscle ended his season. He picked up a sack in that time, though.

Khalid Kareem (2017-19), DE, Atlanta Falcons

Kareem spent most of the season on the Falcons’ practice squad, but he played in four games toward the end of the year. He totaled 7 tackles, 1 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and 6 pressures.

Jack Kiser (2019-24), LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kiser played just 43 snaps on defense as a rookie, contributing mainly on special teams. He made 14 tackles before a hamstring injury put him on injured reserve to end the year.

Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears

Kmet caught 30 passes — his fewest as a rookie — for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns. Star rookie Colston Loveland replaced him as TE1, but Kmet was still a valuable contributor as TE2. He also did this.

NO WAY. CALEB WILLIAMS HEAVES IT ON 4TH DOWN.



LARvsCHI on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/JJymsDhen2 — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2026

The Bears have a decision to make with Kmet this offseason: His contract makes it easy to cut or trade him for salary cap space, but head coach Ben Johnson loves 12 personnel and is believed to favor keeping him. A contract extension that lightens his $11.6 million cap hit in 2026 is also possible.

Riley Leonard (2024), QB, Indianapolis Colts

Leonard backed up Daniel Jones and Phillip Rivers for most of his rookie season, starting against the Houston Texans in Week 18. He went 21-of-34 for 270 yards (7.9 yards per attempt), 2 touchdowns and an interception in his lone start, putting himself in position to be the Colts’ primary backup again in 2025.

Marist Liufau (2019-23), LB, Dallas Cowboys

Considered a breakout candidate before the season, Liufau started 5 games and finished the year with 30 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. He’ll need to improve in coverage, posting a 28.5 PFF grade in that area.

Julian Love (2015-18), S, Seattle Seahawks

Love missed nine games due to injury, but he came back and was his reliable, playmaking self as the Seahawks marched to Super Bowl LX. He earned an 82.7 PFF coverage grade, and throughout the playoffs, he made 21 tackles and 2 tackles for loss. Finally, his Super Bowl interception helped seal the game for Seattle.

Julian Love said GIVE ME THAT



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/GxxhuXSzPi — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Michael Mayer (2020-22), TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Mayer caught 35 passes for 328 yards, both of which were career highs for the Notre Dame tight end receiving record-holder. He’s a trade candidate entering the final year of his rookie contract this offseason, with 2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers set to return after missing much of the year with lingering injuries.

Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Chicago Bears

McCloud played in 15 games and started four for a depleted Bears secondary, mostly at nickel back. He made 27 tackles and broke up 2 passes.

Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, Denver Broncos

It was a renaissance year for McGlinchey, posting his best PFF offense grade (78.1) and PFF run-blocking grade (81.7) since 2020 in San Francisco. McGlinchey anchored a Broncos offensive line that helped power Denver to the AFC Championship game during his age-30 season, putting himself in position to play out the remainder of his contract (which expires in March 2028).

Rylie Mills (2020-24), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Mills missed most of his rookie year rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in his final game at Notre Dame. He played just 34 snaps upon his return, but one of them — his sack in the Super Bowl — will live on in Seahawks lore forever. This offseason will be important for Mills to establish himself as a rotational piece in Seattle.

Rylie Mills fights through the lineman for another Seahawks sack!



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/hFaoA9F3to — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Benjamin Morrison (2022-24), CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Year 1-to-Year 2 offseason will be important for Morrison as well. He missed seven games as a rookie due to various injuries, and he struggled in coverage when he did play. Morrison finished his first year with 26 tackles and 2 tackles for loss, and he’ll compete for a starting job in 2026.

Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Denver Broncos

Mustipher spent most of the year on the Chargers’ practice squad, but Denver picked him up in December. He played 20 snaps, including 16 in the Broncos’ divisional round win over the Bills.

Quenton Nelson (2014-17), G, Indianapolis Colts

A second-team All-Pro for the second-straight season and a Pro Bowl for the eighth consecutive year, Nelson excelled for a Colts team that looked like a contender before its starting quarterback got hurt. His PFF offense grade of 84.5 and run-blocking grade of 84.3 were his highest since 2020, his last year as a first-team All-Pro.

Jarrett Patterson (2018-22), C, Houston Texans

Patterson started six games for the Texans, posting a 60.1 PFF offense grade in 409 snaps. He’ll have a place on NFL rosters for a while due to his experience starting at both left guard and center.

Spencer Shrader (2023), K, Indianapolis Colts

Shrader went 13-of-14 on field goals, including 1-of-2 from 50-plus yards out in five games for the Colts. He seemed to establish himself as Indianapolis’ kicker of the future, but a scary-looking injury that resulted in a torn ACL and MCL in his right (kicking) leg put that future into question.

Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Skorwonek caught Aaron Rodgers‘ first touchdown pass as a Steeler, and he ended the season with 4 receptions for 69 yards. More importantly, Skowronek earned his first Pro Bowl nod as the AFC’s special teamer, with 19 third-phase tackles on the year.

Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings

In very possibly his final NFL season, Smith picked off 2 passes to bring his career total to 39. He also made 54 tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, defended 10 passes and forced a fumble. Smith was a stat-sheet-stuffer to the very end, and while he has not officially announced his retirement, it’s a distinct possibility that the second-longest-tenured Notre Dame alum in the NFL hangs up his cleats.

Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Chicago Bears

Smythe caught 4 passes for 25 yards, but he played in every game and logged 334 snaps, primarily as a run blocker. He was Chicago’s fullback when the Bears lined up in the I-formation.

Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens

Stanley started 16 games for the Ravens, despite leaving a couple early due to injury. He was his usual, reliable self when he played, earning a 72.8 PFF pass-blocking grade with just 28 pressures allowed in 416 pass-blocking opportunities. He’s locked in with Baltimore for his age-32 season, too, with a contract that would generate a large dead cap hit if he was cut or traded.

Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Kansas City Chiefs

Tillery picked up 1.5 sacks, along with 20 tackles, in his first season with the Chiefs. Kansas City was Tillery’s fourth team in as many seasons, and he may look for a fifth in free agency this March.

Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Kansas City Chiefs

Tranquill made a career-high 103 tackles, along with 10 tackles for loss (tying a career high), 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble. He was only credited with 4 missed tackles all year, earning him an 86.9 PFF tackling grade and an 89.4 mark in run defense. Tranquill’s contract is easy to cut if the Chiefs need to, but he played well enough to warrant a fourth year in Kansas City.

Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers

Tremble caught 27 passes for 249 yards — both of which represent career highs — and 2 touchdowns in his fifth season in Carolina. He earned a 73.5 PFF grade as a run blocker in the Panthers’ tight end-heavy system.

Xavier Watts (2020-24), S, Atlanta Falcons

A finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year (he eventually finished fourth), Watts was everything the Falcons hoped he would be when they drafted him 96th overall. He started all 17 games, making 96 tackles and tying for second in the league with 5 interceptions. Watts is one of the more under-drafted Notre Dame players in recent memory, and he’s just getting started.

Kyren Williams (2019-21), RB, Los Angeles Rams

It was another productive year for Williams, carrying 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a career year as a pass-catcher, with 36 receptions for 281 yards and 3 scores. He conceded some carries to Blake Corum, but his efficiency improved from 4.1 yards per rush attempt to 4.8.

Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions

Wright suffered a trachea (throat) injury in Week 12, prematurely ending his season. Before his injury, he caught 14 passes for 108 yards and 2 touchdowns and played significant snaps as a run blocker.

Former Notre Dame players who spent the 2025 season on practice squads and/or inactive lists

Hartman does not appear close to cracking the active roster, but he’s hanging around by virtue of being a good teammate and friend of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Okwara and Pride have both played in past years — the former more than the latter — but their opportunities have run dry. Smith and Hurleman both spent one year at Notre Dame after transferring from FCS schools; Hurleman was one of the better stories of the summer as a training camp darling in Pittsburgh.

Former Notre Dame who missed the 2025 season due to injury

Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t played since Oct. 27, 2024. That’s when he suffered a scary neck injury that knocked him out for the rest of 2024 and all of 2025, though he hopes to return to the NFL at some point.

Eichenberg (leg) and Hinish (undisclosed) both spend the year on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Not much is known about Hinish’s ailment, while Eichenberg hopes to play again but said it’s not certain.