Notre Dame in the NFL: How Riley Leonard showed promise in first career start
For the first time since 2021 (Ian Book), a former Notre Dame quarterback has started an NFL game.
For the first time since 2017 (DeShone Kizer), a former Notre Dame quarterback has thrown a touchdown pass in an NFL game. Riley Leonard ended that drought on his first possession as the Indianapolis Colts’ QB1 with a 66-yard bomb to wide-open wide receiver Alec Pierce.
Unfortunately for Leonard and the Colts, Brady Quinn remains the last former Notre Dame quarterback to win an NFL game, which he did in 2012. Incredibly, former Irish signal-callers have now lost 25 consecutive starts. But that doesn’t take away from Leonard’s promising performance on Sunday in the Colts’ 38-30 loss to the Texans.
Leonard went 21-of-34 for 270 yards (7.9 yards per attempt) and 3 total touchdowns, 2 passing and 1 rushing. He did throw an interception and fumbled on a sack deep in his own territory, but for a sixth-round pick making his first start against the NFL’s best scoring and total defense, he was impressive. He generally made good decisions with the football and showed off his arm talent, which is better than his inconsistent mechanics made it look in college.
After sitting behind Daniel Jones and later 44-year-old Philip Rivers — who coaches high school football in Leonard’s hometown of Fairhope, Ala., and is a close friend and mentor to the former Notre Dame QB — Leonard got his opportunity and took advantage. He’s positioned himself well to be the Colts’ primary backup next year, presuming they move on from 2023 top-five pick Anthony Richardson.
Here’s how every former Notre Dame athlete in the NFL performed in Week 18, the final week of the 2025-26 regular season.
Brandon Aubrey (2017-20), K, Dallas Cowboys
Result: 34-17 loss to Giants
Aubrey went 1-of-2 on field goals, making from 22 yards out and missing from 57.
Kevin Austin Jr. (2018-21), WR, New Orleans Saints
Result: 19-17 loss to Falcons
Austin caught 4 passes for 37 yards on 9 targets.
Aaron Banks (2017-20), G, Green Bay Packers
Result: 16-3 loss to Vikings
Banks allowed 2 pressures, finishing with a 32.6 PFF offense grade.
JD Bertrand (2019-23), LB, Atlanta Falcons
Result: 19-17 win over Saints
Bertrand made 3 tackles and broke up a pass.
Jordan Clark (2024), NB, New York Jets
Result: 35-8 loss to Bills
Clark played 1 snap on defense.
Howard Cross III (2019-24), DT, Cincinnati Bengals
Result: 20-18 loss to Browns
Cross picked up a quarterback pressure.
Scott Daly (2012-16), LS, Chicago Bears
Result: 19-16 loss to Lions
Sheldon Day (2012-15), DT, Washington Commanders
Result: 24-17 win over Eagles
Daly snapped 4 times successfully on punts, and he made at tackle.
Audric Estimé (2021-23), RB, New Orleans Saints
Result: 19-17 loss to Falcons
Estimé ran 21 times (his new career high) for 63 yards. He also caught 5 passes for 43 yards.
Mitchell Evans (2020-24), TE, Carolina Panthers
Result: 16-14 loss to Buccaneers
Evans caught a pass for 5 yards on 2 targets.
Blake Fisher (2021-23), OT, Houston Texans
Result: 38-30 win over Colts
Fisher allowed 1 pressure and finished with a 59.0 PFF offense grade.
Isaiah Foskey (2019-22), DE, Cincinnati Bengals
Result: 20-18 loss to Browns
Foskey played 9 snaps on special teams.
Alohi Gilman (2017-19), S, Baltimore Ravens
Result: 26-24 loss to Steelers
Gilman made 8 tackles, including a massive tackle for loss at the end of the first half that took points off the board. He also broke up a pass.
Blake Grupe (2022), K, Indianapolis Colts
Result: 38-30 loss to Texans
Grupe made all 3 of his field-goal attempts, with a long of 50.
Robert Hainsey (2017-20), C, Jacksonville Jaguars
Result: 41-7 win over Titans
Hainsey allowed no pressures and earned a 79.1 PFF pass-blocking grade.
Kyle Hamilton (2019-21), S, Baltimore Ravens
Result: 26-24 loss to Steelers
Hamilton made 9 tackles, including 3 defensive stops (tackles that result in a failure for the offense). He also defended a pass.
Thomas Harper (2023), S, Detroit Lions
Result: 19-16 win over Bears
Harper (concussion) missed Week 18.
Cam Hart (2019-23), CB, Los Angeles Chargers
Result: 19-3 loss to Broncos
Hart allowed 2 receptions for 10 yards on 3 targets. He also tied his season high with 4 tackles.
Sam Hartman (2023), QB, Washington Commanders
Result: 24-17 win over Eagles
Hartman was a healthy scratch, with an emergency third quarterback designation. The only former Notre Dame quarterback in the NFL aside from Leonard, Hartman has yet to make his regular-season debut.
JJ Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers
Result: 16-14 loss to Buccaneers
Jansen snapped 6 times successfully, 3 on punts and 3 on field goals.
Khalid Kareem (2017-19), DE, Atlanta Falcons
Result: 19-17 win over Saints
Kareem made 2 assisted tackles and picked up a QB pressure.
Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears
Result: 19-16 loss to Lions
Kmet caught 2 of his 3 targets for 16 yards. He also made a difficult catch in traffic for a game-tying 2-point conversion.
Marist Liufau (2019-23), LB, Dallas Cowboys
Result: 34-17 loss to Giants
Liufau played 3 defensive snaps.
Julian Love (2015-18), S, Seattle Seahawks
Result: 13-3 win over 49ers
Love was targeted just once, for a 10-yard reception.
Michael Mayer (2020-22), TE, Las Vegas Raiders
Result: 14-12 win over Chiefs
Mayer caught 3 passes on 5 targets for 47 yards.
Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Chicago Bears
Result: 19-16 loss to Lions
McCloud (illness) missed Week 18.
Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, Denver Broncos
Result: 19-3 win over Chargers
McGlinchey allowed 2 pressures and finished with a 63.2 PFF offense grade.
Rylie Mills (2020-24), DT, Seattle Seahawks
Result: 13-3 win over 49ers
Mills played 3 defensive snaps.
Benjamin Morrison (2022-24), CB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Result: 16-14 win over Panthers
Morrison allowed 3 receptions on 5 targets for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also made 2 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Denver Broncos
Result: 19-3 win over Chargers
Mustipher played 4 offensive snaps.
Quenton Nelson (2014-17), G, Indianapolis Colts
Result: 38-30 loss to Texans
Nelson allowed zero pressures and earned a 73.2 PFF pass-blocking grade.
Jarrett Patterson (2018-22), C, Houston Texans
Result: 38-30 win over Colts
Patterson allowed 3 pressures but posted a 67.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.
Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Result: 26-24 win over Ravens
Skowronek played 19 snaps on special teams, making 1 tackle.
Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings
Result: 16-3 win over Packers
Smith took the field for possibly the final time on Sunday. He has not officially retired yet, but that certainly seems likely after 14 NFL seasons, all with the Minnesota Vikings.
Smith is the NFL’s active leader in both interceptions (39) and interception return yards (510). If this is it, the six-time Pro Bowler also finish his career with 1,180 tackles, 51 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks.
Next stop: The Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Chicago Bears
Result: 19-16 loss to Lions
Smythe was not targeted.
Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens
Result: 26-24 loss to Steelers
Stanley allowed 2 pressures, finishing with a 62.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.
Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Kansas City Chiefs
Result: 14-12 loss to Raiders
Tillery picked up a quarterback pressure, and he also made 2 tackles.
Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Kansas City Chiefs
Result: 14-12 loss to Raiders
Tranquill made 5 tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers
Result: 16-14 loss to Buccaneers
Tremble caught 3 passes on 4 targets for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Xavier Watts (2020-24), S, Atlanta Falcons
Result: 19-17 win over Saints
Watts made 7 tackles, defended a pass and recovered a fumble. Last week, though, Watts lit Monday Night Football on fire with 2 interceptions of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. He finished his outstanding rookie season with 5 picks, which was tied for second in the NFL.
Kyren Williams (2019-21), RB, Los Angeles Rams
Result: 37-20 win over Cardinals
Williams carried 12 times for 60 yards and caught 3 passes on 5 targets for 21 yards.
Former Notre Dame players on NFL practice squads
- Max Hurleman (2024), RB/WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Julian Okwara (2016-19), DE, Cleveland Browns
- Troy Pride Jr. (2016-19), CB, Indianapolis Colts
- Chris Smith (2022), DT, Detroit Lions
Former Notre Dame players on injured reserve
- Joe Alt (2019-21), OT, Los Angeles Chargers
- Beaux Collins (2024), WR, New York Giants
- Liam Eichenberg (2016-20), OL, Miami Dolphins
- Kurt Hinish (2017-21), DT, Houston Texans
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste (2023), DE, Washington Commanders
- Jack Kiser (2019-24), LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (2017-20), LB, Cleveland Browns
- Spencer Shrader (2023), K, Indianapolis Colts
- Brock Wright (2017-20), TE, Detroit Lions