Notre Dame in the NFL Playoff Preview: Which Irish are chasing Super Bowl LX?

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday afternoon, and 18 former Notre Dame football players are set to chase Super Bowl LX.

Here are the former Irish you can watch this weekend and beyond, with notes on what they’ve accomplished this season and what their role will be on Wild Card Weekend. All game times are Eastern.

Note: This list only includes Notre Dame players on active NFL rosters. Max Hurleman is on the Steelers’ practice squad, while Joe Alt (Chargers), Jack Kiser (Jaguars) and Kurt Hinish are on injured reserve.

Aaron Banks (2017-20), G, Green Bay Packers

Matchup: at Bears, 8 p.m. Saturday

Banks signed an expensive contract with the Packers after four seasons with the 49ers, and he had an up-and-down year. He allowed 28 pressures this season, including 11 in his final three games, and posted a 53.0 PFF offense grade. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said in early December that Banks had turned a corner, though, and he’ll start at left guard in Chicago.

Scott Daly (2012-16), LS, Chicago Bears

Matchup: vs. Packers, 8 p.m. Saturday

Daly has been the Bears’ long snapper in all 17 games, playing his second season in Chicago.

Mitchell Evans (2020-24), TE, Carolina Panthers

Matchup: vs. Rams, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Evans enjoyed a strong rookie season in Carolina, playing 392 snaps as primarily a blocking tight end. He caught 19 passes for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns in the regular season, and he’ll see an increased role with teammate Ja’Tavion Sanders on injured reserve.

Blake Fisher (2021-23), OT, Houston Texans

Matchup: at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. Monday

Fisher played in 16 games for the Texans this season, starting 10. Whether he’ll start in Pittsburgh depends on the health of teammate Tytus Howard, but Fisher has helped the Texans as the sixth offensive lineman in their “jumbo” personnel package. He posted a 67.6 PFF offense grade this year.

Robert Hainsey (2017-20), C, Jacksonville Jaguars

Matchup: vs. Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday

After losing his starting job in Tampa Bay, Hainsey signed with the Jaguars this offseason and has been their starting center the entire year. He finished the regular season with a 62.5 PFF offense grade, though he has been credited with helping change the culture in Jacksonville.

Cam Hart (2019-23), CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Matchup: at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. Sunday

Hart has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, but when the Chargers have given him a shot, he’s been one of their best cover corners. Hart has 10 pass breakups this season, prompting ESPN NFL analyst Benjamin Solak to call him an “ascending young corner in this league.”

JJ Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers

Matchup: vs. Rams, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Jansen completed his 17th NFL regular season, all with Carolina, and has been the Panthers’ long snapper in all 17 games. He is the all-time leader for most games played in a Panthers uniform with 277 and counting.

Cole Kmet (2017-19), TE, Chicago Bears

Matchup: vs. Packers, 8 p.m. on Saturday

Kmet caught 30 passes for 347 yards and 2 touchdowns, his least productive receiving season since his rookie year — but that doesn’t mean he’s played poorly by any stretch. Star rookie Colston Loveland is the Bears’ No. 1 tight end, but Kmet is still a valuable part of 12 personnel-heavy head coach Ben Johnson‘s offense in his sixth season out of Notre Dame.

Julian Love (2015-18), S, Seattle Seahawks

Matchup: BYE

Love missed 9 games this season with a hamstring injury, sitting out all of October and November as a result. But he returned for December and played like his usual rock-solid self, producing an 82.2 PFF defense grade and an 85.3 grade in coverage. Love only allowed 55 yards as the primary coverage defender all season, and he also added 5 tackles for loss.

Nick McCloud (2020), CB, Chicago Bears

Matchup: vs. Packers, 8 p.m. on Saturday

McCloud has been an injury fill-in for Chicago this season at nickel back, playing behind Kyler Gordon and later CJ Gardner-Johnson. Gordon will return from injured reserve for the Wild Card round, but Gardner-Johnson (concussion) is out. With Gordon set to play just his fourth game this season, the Bears might need to count on McCloud for key snaps.

Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OT, Denver Broncos

Matchup: BYE

According to PFF, McGlinchey had his best season since 2020 with a 77.0 offense grade and an 82.7 mark as a run blocker. As Denver’s right tackle, he helped the Broncos finish tied for the league lead in fewest sacks allowed with 23. McGlinchey himself allowed only 2 sacks all season, protecting second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

Rylie Mills (2020-24), DT, Seattle Seahawks

Matchup: BYE

Mills spent most of the season on injured reserve, still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the first round of the College Football Playoff at Notre Dame. He returned in December and played 28 snaps in four regular-season games. The Seahawks like Mills and believe he would have been gone long before the fifth round if not for his injury, and he’ll be active on game day in the playoffs.

Sam Mustipher (2014-18), C, Denver Broncos

Matchup: BYE

Mustipher spent most of the season on the Chargers’ practice squad, but the Broncos signed him to their active roster in late December. He’ll be the Broncos’ backup center throughout the playoffs.

Jarrett Patterson (2018-22), C, Houston Texans

Matchup: at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. Monday

Patterson started five games for the Texans this season, one at center and four at left guard. He posted a 57.5 PFF offense grade, and he’s projected to maintain that starting left guard spot again on Wild Card Weekend.

Ben Skowronek (2020), WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Matchup: vs. Texans, 8:15 p.m. Monday

Skowronek caught Aaron Rodgers‘ first touchdown pass in a Steelers uniform, which was good for a 21-yard score. He was a seldom-used pass-catcher after that, but Skowronek’s main job is on special teams. He totaled 17 tackles on the third phase this season, which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl as the AFC’s special teamer.

Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Chicago Bears

Matchup: vs. Packers, 8 p.m. on Saturday

Smythe has played 292 snaps this season, mostly as a blocker. He serves as the Bears’ fullback when they run the I-formation, which is an integral piece of Johnson’s scheme. Smythe caught 4 passes for 25 yards throughout the year.

Tommy Tremble (2018-20), TE, Carolina Panthers

Matchup: vs. Rams, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

With Sanders out, Tremble is Carolina’s leader in an all-Notre Dame tight end room, alongside Evans. He enjoyed his best season as a receiver with 27 receptions for 249 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 54-yard reception in overtime against the Falcons on Nov. 16. That game wound up helping the Panthers win the NFC South.

Kyren Williams (2019-21), RB, Los Angeles Rams

Matchup: at Panthers, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Williams carried 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 touchdowns, alongside 36 receptions for 281 yards and 3 scores. This was Williams’ most productive season as a receiver and second-most-efficient as a rusher, with 4.8 yards per carry. It’s his third-straight 1,000-yard season, and although he’s started to split carries with Blake Corum down the stretch, Williams remains the engine that makes the Rams go.