Notre Dame in the Olympics: Track star-turned-bobsledder Jadin O'Brien finishes seventh in Milan

Former Notre Dame track star Jadin O’Brien finished seventh in the two-woman bobsled event at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

In her Olympics debut, the 23-year-old O’Brien became the first female athlete from Notre Dame to compete at the Winter Olympics — and first athlete period since Hungarian bobsledder Marton Gyulai at the Torino games in 2006.

She and her partner, five-time Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor, posted a total time of 3:50.49. That time was 2.03 seconds off the lead and 1.28 seconds off the podium, which was occupied by two German teams in Gold and Silver and one American team in Bronze.

O’Brien and Meyers Taylor were in fifth after Heat 1 on Friday, but they dropped to 12th after a difficult Heat 2. They rebounded on Saturday to finish seventh, a respectable showing in O’Brien’s first Olympic games.

One of the most decorated track and field athletes in Notre Dame history, O’Brien embarked on her bobsledding career after receiving an Instagram DM from Meyers Taylor in 2024. She dismissed the message, believing it was a scam.

About one year later, though, Meyers Taylor reached out again. This time, O’Brien responded.

She began preparing for bobsled rookie camp on Aug. 4. It was a sport she had never participated in before, and the turnaround was quick: Her final track meet at the USATF Outdoor Championships was Aug. 2. Within 10 days, she departed for rookie camp in Lake Placid, N.Y. Six months later, O’Brien competed in the Olympics.

O’Brien, a Pewaukee, Wisc. native, is a three-time national champion in the pentathlon. She’s also a two-time runner-up in the heptathlon and a 10-time All-American. Additionally, she owns top-10 marks in program history in hurdles, long jump, javelin and shot put.

O’Brien also has a strong connection to Notre Dame football: She and former Irish tight end Kevin Bauman have been dating since March 2025.

“They know her as the insane athlete she is, but there’s truly not a better human being on this earth,” Bauman told Blue & Gold. “I know I’m her boyfriend and I gotta say that stuff, but there’s truly no one whose smile lights up the room, just her energy, her presence.

“People love being around her, people love her and it’s truly an incredible journey to be a part of.”