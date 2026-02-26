Newsstand: Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love a candidate to be picked by New York Giants

The New York Giants’ interest in Marcus Freeman was unnerving for Notre Dame fans a few months ago. They didn’t want to lose their head coach to the NFL.

They’ve already lost their Heisman Trophy finalist running back to the NFL, though, so what happens from here for Jeremiyah Love isn’t nearly as unsettling for Fighting Irish fans as the Freeman frenzy was.

Unless you happen to be a fan of a team in the NFC East that isn’t the New York Giants.

According to Charlie Campbell of WalterFootball, Love is one of three players the Giants are most interested in taking with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft. The others are Ohio State defensive stalwarts Arvell Reese, a linebacker and Caleb Downs, a safety.

Love deserves the top-five love. He’s the No. 1 player on multiple prominent draft gurus’ big boards, meaning they think he’s the top talent among the players eligible for selection regardless of position.

Love ran 199 times for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025. He finished his Fighting Irish career with 2,882 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on 433 attempts.

The first round of the NFL Draft is April 23.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Marcus Freeman is fun to play for.

Notre Dame freshman wide receiver Kaydon Finley said he's excited to play for a head coach like Marcus Freeman who "gets the guys amped up."



"Anybody would run through a wall for Coach Freeman. His fearlessness as a coach and his intensity just take it up a notch." pic.twitter.com/st62RPsLXp — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) February 26, 2026

Clockwork for Fighting Irish women’s basketball star Hannah Hidalgo.

national recognition, again 😌@HannahHidalgo has been named USBWA Player of the Week#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/6to9PMWtly — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) February 25, 2026

The Fighting Irish men’s lacrosse team is getting contributions from so many.

🎩🎩🎩



Will Angrick couldn't have picked a better time for his first hat trick of the season.#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/5bS6anuxfB — Notre Dame Lacrosse (@NDlacrosse) February 25, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“You talk to Marcus Freeman and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I had already obviously knew Chris Ash, but you talk to Marcus Freeman, and it’s like, ‘Okay, wow.’ I could see why this dudes had a lot of success at the age he’s at, as a play caller, as a head coach. That kind of sealed the deal.”

— Aaron Henry on why he left his job at Illinois to join the Irish coaching staff

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

