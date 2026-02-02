Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo named ACC Player of the week for fifth time in 2025-26

Hannah Hidalgo is the ACC Player of the Week.

Order restored.

Hidalgo took a two-week hiatus from winning the weekly award that could easily be (and probably should be) named after sometime in the future, but she got back to the top a day after and largely because of her 37-point performance at Stanford on Sunday. For the week, including a game at Cal this past Thursday, Hidalgo averaged a conference-best 29.5 points per game.

The junior stuffed the stat sheet beyond the points department, as per usual, averaging 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3 steals during Notre Dame’s two-game stay in California. Her season-long totals are currently sitting at 25.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.6 steals and 5.3 assists per game.

Take your pick of which of those is most impressive for a 5-6 guard. There is no wrong answer.

Also impressive — this is the fifth time this season Hidalgo has been named the ACC Player of the Week. There has not been another repeat winner across the entire conference. In other words, she’s the only one who’s claimed the accolade on multiple occassions. And she’s held it a full handful of times.

Hidalgo is now an 11-time ACC Player of the Week recipient with one month remaining in her third season at Notre Dame. At the rate she’s rolling, she’ll add to that throughout February.

Her 37 points were the most by an Irish player in nearly a dozen years dating back to when Jewell Loyd had 41 against DePaul in December 2014. Hidalgo has seven games of 30-plus points this season and 16 in her career.

On that front, Hidalgo is now a top-five scorer in all-time Notre Dame history. She passed the legendary Ruth Riley on Sunday. She has 2,108 points and counting. Next on the list is Katryna Gaither (2,126). Hidalgo could easily surpass her vs. Virginia Tech on Thursday to slide into the No. 4 spot.

Here is a look at this year’s ACC Player of the Week winners.

2025-26 ACC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Nov. 10 – Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Nov. 17 – Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Nov. 24 – Nunu Agara, Jr., F, Stanford

Dec. 1 – Indya Nivar, Sr., G, North Carolina

Dec. 8 – Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Dec. 15 – Laura Ziegler, Sr., F, Louisville | Courtney Ogden, Jr., F, Stanford

Dec. 22 – Kymora Johnson, Jr., G, Virginia

Dec. 29 – Grace Oliver, So., F, Wake Forest

Jan. 5 – Talayah Walker, So., G, Georgia Tech

Jan. 12 – Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Jan. 19 – Imari Berry, So., G, Louisville

Jan. 26 – Zoe Brooks, Jr., G, NC State

Feb. 2 – Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame