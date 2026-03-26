Newsstand: Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo snubbed from another national honor

The Naismith Awards have spoken, and just like the Associated Press the organization has deemed Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo as not worthy of a major recognition. She wasn’t included among the four finalists for Naismith Player of the Year, which is arguably the most substantial player of the year award in college basketball.

Hidalgo was left out of the finalist pool in favor of UConn’s Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong, Vanderbilt’s Mikayla Blakes and UCLA’s Lauren Betts.

The Naismith Awards did name Hidalgo one of four finalists for National Defensive Player of the Year, however, along with Betts, Strong and West Virginia’s Jordan Harrison. Hidalgo leads the country with 5.6 steals per game.

The two-time reigning ACC Player of the Year and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Hidalgo has the Fighting Irish in the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive time in her career. The Irish have made it to this exact round — no further, but never ousted any earlier — in each of the last five seasons.

Hidalgo is averaging 25.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists to go along with her staggering steals total. She has a career-high in every one of those statistical categories except for assists.

Sixth-seeded Notre Dame (24-10) faces 2 seed Vanderbilt (29-4) in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fort Worth Regional 1 game will be played at Dickies Arena in the Lone Star State.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

Marcus Freeman is one heck of a head coach.

It's not just that Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman greets every one of his players individually before every practice. It's that he always brings a specific message to each guy.



He's not slapping hands and moving on. He makes sure every player feels seen. That's culture. pic.twitter.com/2K8h2iyG4S — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 25, 2026

Will Black is one heck of an offensive lineman.

The way Notre Dame redshirt freshman offensive lineman Will Black moves at 6-7, 316 is freaky.



Good depth, lotta leg drive, natural power he’s only just now beginning to totally tap into. The potential he posses to be a multi-year starter and much more is immense. pic.twitter.com/ZnU6iHsbMs — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 25, 2026

Notre Dame’s trio of spring practice quarterbacks.

Notre Dame’s 2026 spring football quarterbacks:



Redshirt So. CJ Carr (13)

Redshirt Fr. Blake Hebert (12)

True Fr. Noah Grubbs (10) pic.twitter.com/xuCComBbAi — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) March 25, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I’m sure if you’ve got him up here and quizzed him on any NFL team and what they’re doing offensively or defensively, he’s going to be able to tell you, because we had a lot of time just to sit in, watch film.”

— Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli on starter CJ Carr

Blue & Gold headlines of the day

• Intel from Fighting Irish Pro Day: What Blue & Gold saw, heard

• Observations from Notre Dame football spring practice No. 3: Offense

• Observations from Notre Dame football spring practice No. 3: Defense

• Vanderbilt at a glance — four things Irish fans should know about the 2 seed Commodores

• Learning while doing, why Blake Hebert feels he’s ‘the’ guy for Irish backup QB job

• Lucky Charms: Four-star WR target books Notre Dame visit

• Four-star RB Lathan Whisenton commits to Notre Dame football

• Five thoughts on four-star RB Lathan Whisenton’s Notre Dame football commitment

• What the experts are saying about new Notre Dame RB commit Lathan Whisenton



