Notre Dame kicker Marcello Diomede to enter NCAA transfer portal

Notre Dame junior kicker Marcello Diomede will enter the transfer portal when it opens on Jan. 2, he announced on social media. Diomede will have two years of eligibility remaining.

A redshirt sophomore walk-on from Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West, Diomede competed with true freshman Erik Schmidt for Notre Dame’s starting kicker job when North Carolina transfer Noah Burnette suffered a midseason hip injury. However, the Irish went with Schmidt for the vast majority of the season’s second half.

Diomede released the following statement Friday morning:

“After much reflection, I have decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time at Notre Dame, as it has provided experiences and relationships on and off the field that will forever shape who I am. I am also deeply thankful for the opportunity to graduate with a world-class degree and to play for an organization at the pinnacle of college football.

“I am extremely thankful to [head] coach [Marcus] Freeman and [special teams coordinator Marty] Biagi for the guidance, wisdom, and opportunities they provided in helping me develop both as a player and a person. I am grateful to Coach Mason for giving me the opportunity to play for the Irish, and to Coach Schmitt for his continued support and dedication, as well as to the strength staff, support staff, and all other coaches who make Notre Dame so special.

“Lastly, thank you to my teammates for the friendships and memories that made this experience so meaningful. I am grateful for the many friendships that will last a lifetime, and I will forever cherish our brotherhood.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter, pursuing every opportunity to continue growing as a player and a person. It has been the honor of a lifetime to be a Notre Dame man.

“Forever love thee,

“Marcello Diomede”

Notre Dame went to Diomede after both Burnette and Schmidt missed kicks on Nov. 1 at Boston College, but he missed his lone extra point attempt as well. That was Diomede’s last kick in a blue-and-gold uniform; he finished his career with the Irish 4-of-5 on extra points and 0-of-1 on field-goal attempts, missing from 54 yards out. He also handled kickoffs in Notre Dame’s first two games, because Schmidt initially planned to redshirt. Diomede kicked 9 touchbacks in 13 attempts.

The Irish need to figure out their kicker situation for 2026, but their plans will not include Diomede. They will not include Burnette, who is out of eligibility, either. Schmidt is the only kicker who can return to South Bend.

Schmidt can also punt, and he will compete with Australian import Jasper Scaife for that job in 2026. The specialists currently slated for Notre Dame’s 2026 roster are as follows:

Sophomore kicker/punter Erik Schmidt

Freshman punter Jasper Scaife

Sophomore long snapper Joseph Vinci

Senior long snapper Andrew Kros

Notre Dame could also target a kicker when the transfer portal opens Jan. 2. The Irish have acquired a graduate transfer kicker for every season since 2022.