Notre Dame lands 2026 kicker, former Michigan signee Micah Drescher

For the second-straight recruiting cycle, Notre Dame has landed a high school kicker. Hinsdale (Ill.) Central’s Micah Drescher, a former Michigan signee, committed to the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

Drescher is Rivals’ No. 9 kicker in 2026 class, but Chris Sailer Kicking, which trains specialists around the country, has him at No. 1. Drescher committed to the Wolverines in June and signed in December, but he withdrew from his national letter of intent on Jan. 14 — just over a month after former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was fired for an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“He’s a great student,” Sailer told The Wolverine in 2025. “He’s humble but confident, and it couldn’t have happened to a better kid, a better young man, and, really, a great family as well. So it’s been awesome to be part of his journey and to see a young athlete who has earned it reap those rewards. I think this is just the start for him. I think he’s got the ability and talent to really continue to take it to the next level as well, so we’re excited for his future.”

Drescher, who will be a scholarship player, brings Notre Dame’s No. 2-ranked 2026 recruiting class to 30 commitments. He is the second incoming freshman who will sign during the regular signing period in February, alongside reclassified quarterback Teddy Jarrard.

Presuming no more additions, Notre Dame will enter the 2026 season with six specialists on the roster: Drescher, freshman punter Jasper Scaife (from Australia), sophomore kicker Erik Schmidt, junior kicker Spencer Porath (Purdue transfer), junior long snapper Joseph Vinci and senior long snapper Andrew Kros. Schmidt can also punt, and he’s expected to compete for both jobs.

Standing 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Drescher also held an offer from Northwestern but quickly picked Michigan after the Wolverines showed interest. Sailer ranked him No. 1 in the class because “everything he does is a strength,” according to The Wolverine.

“Obviously, mentally, we believe he’s going to be strong,” Sailer said. “That’s why we have him there. He’s proven it time and time again, but he’s gifted technically, he’s worked so hard to get there. He’s strong on field goal, very consistent. He’s got great range.

“And then kickoffs, he’s, without question a Top 3 guy in the country, without a doubt, when it comes to just the overall hanging distance on his kickoffs. And then, he wins competitions. He steps up amongst the best players.”

As a late signee, Drescher will enroll at Notre Dame in June.