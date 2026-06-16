Notre Dame legends Manti Te'o, Luther Bradley named to college football Hall of Fame ballot

Notre Dame legends Manti Te’o and Luther Bradley have been named to the 2027 National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the Irish announced Tuesday.

It’s Te’o’s third-straight year up for the honor. He and Bradley hope to join the 49 players and 6 coaches representing the Irish. Notre Dame’s 55 Hall of Famers are the most of any program in college football.

Te’o and Bradley are two of 80 FBS players on the ballot, alongside nine coaches. Voting runs through July 1. Notre Dame’s most recent Hall of Fame inductee is linebacker Michael Stonebreaker, who was enshrined in 2023.

Cornerback Todd Lyght was on the ballot in for 2025 and 2026, but he’s off the ballot for 2027.

Te’o was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012, leading the Irish to an appearance in the national championship game (where they lost to Alabama). He finished that season with 113 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 7 interceptions as the Irish went 12-0 in the regular season.

A unanimous All-American, Te’o was the first player in college football history to sweep the Maxwell, Walter Camp, Bednarik, Butkus, Lombardi and Nagurski awards in the same season. He was also the first defense-only player to finish top-two in Heisman voting since 1980.

During his Notre Dame career from 2009-12, Te’o made 437 tackles, including 34.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He intercepted 7 passes — all during that magical senior season — broke up 6 more and forced 2 fumbles. He was selected in the second round (38th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, with whom he spent four seasons.

From there, Te’o played three seasons with the New Orleans Saints and started a playoff game with the Chicago Bears. He is now a full-time host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Bradley, meanwhile, is a two-time national champion defensive back (1973, 1977) who earned consensus All-American status in 1977. He was the 11th overall pick in the 1978 NFL Draft, and he played three seasons with the Detroit Lions. Bradley later played three seasons in the USFL, of which he is the all-time interception leader.

At Notre Dame, Bradley picked off 7 passes from 1976-77, including 5 in that All-American season. Recruited by Ara Parseghian but playing his most productive seasons for Dan Devine, Bradley is one of the best defensive backs in program history.