Notre Dame icon Lou Holtz’s lasting impact on Ned Bolcar and the moments that mattered most

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The words from Lou Holtz arrived shortly after the whispers about former two-time Notre Dame All-America linebacker Ned Bolcar’s now 12-year-old daughter having been diagnosed with B-cell leukemia grew loud enough to reach the Irish coaching icon.

“I got a beautiful email letter from him asking about my daughter,” Bolcar said Monday, “telling me that he’s here for me, here for our family, and that he’s praying for Vivienne every single day.”

On Monday, Bolcar was back on campus to say goodbye to the man who sent the letter but not what he stood for. That’s forever, Bolcar said, as is how profoundly the man he inherited as his college football coach one year into his ND career changed both his football trajectory and life perspective.

Holtz, Notre Dame’s head football coach from 1986-96, passed away in Orlando, Fla., on March 4 at age 89. Bolcar flew in from New Jersey to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Monday afternoon at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame campus.

“I try to get back to South Bend as often as I can,” he said ahead of the Mass. “And I couldn’t miss being here today.”

Nor miss how different his life might have been had Holtz not been a part of it.

“While I was at Notre Dame, I experienced the best and sometimes the worst times of my life,” he said. “It’s not always easy competing at this level, the pressures that are with it, the decisions that are made by the coaching staff.

“It prepares you for what life has in store. Once you get out into real life, you realize there’s nothing fair in life. It’s about the bigger picture. Don’t expect something unless you’re going to work for it.

“I always knew after playing at Notre Dame, the competition we had, the leadership of coach Holtz and the other coaches, the competition among teammates for playing time, you’re like, ‘hey, when you get out in the real world, every day is a game. Every day is a challenge.’”

Vivienne’s story

And the latest one involves Vivienne, a sixth-grader who just got to play an orphan in a school production of the play Annie, after being in the hospital a year ago at this time.

“She’s going through leukemia treatments right now and she has another 14 months ahead of her,” Bolcar said. “But she’s doing well. And we take it one day at a time with her situation.

“She’s my hero, my wife’s hero. She looks at every day as a gift from God. And she’s very empathetic to the other children around her, the children at the center where they get the cancer treatment, chemo treatments.

“And the nurses, doctors are incredible. But my daughter went from the age of 11 to the age of 18 within months. Like her maturity level, she’s going to be so much stronger when she gets to the other side of these treatments.”

Meanwhile, Bolcar’s son, Cash, who will be in high school next year, got a chance to meet Holtz in person a couple of years ago during a father-son trip to Florida for baseball spring training. Cash even watched some YouTube videos of Holtz to prepare for their meeting.

And when Cash came armed with questions from quotes he heard in those videos, Holtz expressed how impressed he was.

Ned Bolcar, meanwhile, has moved on from his Wall Street days — and yes, there is a tie-in to Cash’s name — and now owns a couple of Orangetheory Fitness studios and is involved in venture capital as well back in his native New Jersey.

“I think anything I took from my time here was that you put the work in, you put the effort in, you’re going to have success,” Bolcar said. “It doesn’t guarantee it, but you have a chance for success.”

Staying the course

Bolcar’s time at Notre Dame, though, was almost a footnote. He was recruited to Notre Dame by Holtz’s predecessor, Gerry Faust, and in fact did a recruiting diary for USA Today about his recruiting process as well as being named that publication’s national high school Player of the Year.

He picked Notre Dame at the 11th hour over finalists Penn State, Boston College, Ohio State and Stanford, knowing the chaos that largely characterized Faust’s first four seasons as ND’s head coach but figuring the historic Irish tradition would override that.

After his first game in an ND uniform, Bolcar was much less sure about that. In fact after the 13th-ranked Irish lost on the road to unranked Michigan, 20-12, when Bolcar got back to Notre Dame’s campus, he called his father with the intent of transferring—immediately.

“I said, ‘I’ve got to get out of here,’” he recounted. “‘I can’t be a part of this.’ I couldn’t imagine a team being so unprepared. If this was going to be the way we played football, I wanted to go to Penn State.’

“I play hard. I play nasty. I play intense. The intensity of this program wasn’t me. There was a general feeling of being lackadaisical. I’m surprised we even won five games that year. Something had to give.”

It did. Faust resigned after the 5-6 season, and Lou Holtz took over, literally and figuratively.

“I remember walking out of the room,” Bolcar said of his first team meeting under Holtz after the 1985 season, “and I guarantee you, every player walking out of the room, your stomach was turning, saying, ‘Wow, there’s a new sheriff in town. We’re going to work our asses off.’

“So, get ready for what’s coming for winter conditioning. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be grueling. And it had to be. It had to take for a team that was kind of broken apart to pull together. And so we were leaning on each other.

“The coaches were not the enemies, but they weren’t here to support us. They were here to work us and drive us and weed out any weakness we had and bring the team together.”

And sometimes their decisions stung. Bolcar was an All-American in 1987 and ND’s leading tackler. But after being selected one of ND’s three captains for 1988, he lost his starting job to eventual All-American Michael Stonebreaker. And the Irish went on to win the national title.

Bolcar had a fifth-year option to come back, but almost discarded it.

In the end, his love for Notre Dame won out, and he was determined to beat out Stonebreaker, a 1988 All-American, if that’s what it took. But Stonebreaker was injured in a car accident in the offseason, breaking a kneecap and dislocating a hip in February of 1989. The school suspended him for that season due to circumstances related to the accident.

“Had I left at that time, I’m convinced I would have never come back to campus again,” Bolcar would say years later. “I had a bad taste in my mouth. All I wanted to do was be treated fairly.”

And he would have missed the full impact of Holtz on his life after football, which ended at the NFL level at age 27 due to multiple injuries and surgeries.

“I always say, like, any good CEO of a company, head coach, you know, you don’t always love them,” Bolcar said. “I mean, you respect them. And you want to run through a brick wall and not be late for a meeting ever because of consequences if you did.

“But you also appreciated the fact that he was going to put you in a position as an individual, as a team, to have success. And there’s days that you’re like, ‘This son-of-a-gun, boy, he’s really grinding on us.’ But what he made you realize is the team is bigger than any individual. The team is all that matters. It wasn’t an individual player.

“So, if that means you’re going to change positions, if that means you’re going to move to the second team, that’s what you’re going to do. Everybody had a role to play. Every coach had a job to do.

“And he was like the leader of the band, just orchestrating it perfectly.”