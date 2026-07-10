Newsstand: Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Marcus Freeman has already won the Dodd Trophy. He’s in the running to win it again.

Given annually to the top head coach in college football and widely considered the sport’s most coveted national coach of the year award, the Dodd Trophy released a list of 20 coaches who are on the 2026 preseason watch list for the honor. Freeman, the award’s 2024 winner, was one of them.

Here is the full list of preseason candidates:

Coach School Conference APR (2024-25) Bret Bielema Illinois Big Ten 988 Jeff Brohm Louisville ACC 972 Curt Cignetti Indiana Big Ten 989 Mario Cristobal Miami (FL) ACC 993 Spencer Danielson Boise State Pac-12 985 Ryan Day Ohio State Big Ten 1000 Kalen DeBoer Alabama SEC 1000 Sonny Dykes TCU Big 12 987 Mike Elko Texas A&M SEC 1000 Kirk Ferentz Iowa Big Ten 997 Jedd Fisch Washington Big Ten 991 Marcus Freeman Notre Dame Independent 1000 Willie Fritz Houston Big 12 989 Josh Heupel Tennessee SEC 993 Brent Key Georgia Tech ACC 997 Dan Lanning Oregon Big Ten 988 Lincoln Riley USC Big Ten 993 Steve Sarkisian Texas SEC 990 Kirby Smart Georgia SEC 981 Brent Venables Oklahoma SEC 997

“For more than five decades, The Dodd Trophy has established itself as the most coveted head coaching award in college football because it represents more than just wins on the field,” Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry said in a statement. “Equally as important, we also focus on a coach’s impact on developing student-athletes in the classroom and within their communities. As a result, consideration is limited to coaches who have set a standard of academic excellence and have spent at least two seasons leading their current programs, allowing them time to build a culture of success on and off the field.”

In addition to Freeman, Kirk Ferentz (2015), Willie Fritz (2022) and Curt Cignetti (2025) are previous winners of the award among those who are being considered in 2026.

Notre Dame social media posts of the day

The uniform matchup for the season opener is set.

NEW: Wisconsin and Notre Dame drop new uniforms for their week 1 matchup at Lambeau Field👀



Thoughts? https://t.co/l84ivLTgTO pic.twitter.com/iVuDkKMI4O — On3 (@On3) July 9, 2026

Former Fighting Irish representation in the WNBA All-Star Game is strong.

A vet. A sophomore. Two first-timers.



We've got it all, and they're Chicago-bound! ☘️⭐️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OplOqCWMDo — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) July 9, 2026

The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team is putting in work.

Ethan Roberts putting in the summer work#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/tF2y3EtHrF — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) July 9, 2026

Fighting Irish quote of the day

“I went to a lot of camps last year. Like a lot of coaches, they didn’t really coach me up. When I went to Notre Dame, Coach Partridge did. Every time I’d have a rep, I’d do bad on the first one, I’d get better on the second one. And I get better on the third one. And he was helping me out through all those reps.”

— 2028 four-star EDGE Jeremiah Figaro

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