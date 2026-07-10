Blue and Gold Football
Newsstand: Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy preseason watch list
Marcus Freeman has already won the Dodd Trophy. He’s in the running to win it again.
Given annually to the top head coach in college football and widely considered the sport’s most coveted national coach of the year award, the Dodd Trophy released a list of 20 coaches who are on the 2026 preseason watch list for the honor. Freeman, the award’s 2024 winner, was one of them.
Here is the full list of preseason candidates:
|Coach
|School
|Conference
|APR (2024-25)
|Bret Bielema
|Illinois
|Big Ten
|988
|Jeff Brohm
|Louisville
|ACC
|972
|Curt Cignetti
|Indiana
|Big Ten
|989
|Mario Cristobal
|Miami (FL)
|ACC
|993
|Spencer Danielson
|Boise State
|Pac-12
|985
|Ryan Day
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|1000
|Kalen DeBoer
|Alabama
|SEC
|1000
|Sonny Dykes
|TCU
|Big 12
|987
|Mike Elko
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|1000
|Kirk Ferentz
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|997
|Jedd Fisch
|Washington
|Big Ten
|991
|Marcus Freeman
|Notre Dame
|Independent
|1000
|Willie Fritz
|Houston
|Big 12
|989
|Josh Heupel
|Tennessee
|SEC
|993
|Brent Key
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|997
|Dan Lanning
|Oregon
|Big Ten
|988
|Lincoln Riley
|USC
|Big Ten
|993
|Steve Sarkisian
|Texas
|SEC
|990
|Kirby Smart
|Georgia
|SEC
|981
|Brent Venables
|Oklahoma
|SEC
|997
“For more than five decades, The Dodd Trophy has established itself as the most coveted head coaching award in college football because it represents more than just wins on the field,” Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry said in a statement. “Equally as important, we also focus on a coach’s impact on developing student-athletes in the classroom and within their communities. As a result, consideration is limited to coaches who have set a standard of academic excellence and have spent at least two seasons leading their current programs, allowing them time to build a culture of success on and off the field.”
In addition to Freeman, Kirk Ferentz (2015), Willie Fritz (2022) and Curt Cignetti (2025) are previous winners of the award among those who are being considered in 2026.
Notre Dame social media posts of the day
The uniform matchup for the season opener is set.
Former Fighting Irish representation in the WNBA All-Star Game is strong.
The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team is putting in work.
Fighting Irish quote of the day
“I went to a lot of camps last year. Like a lot of coaches, they didn’t really coach me up. When I went to Notre Dame, Coach Partridge did. Every time I’d have a rep, I’d do bad on the first one, I’d get better on the second one. And I get better on the third one. And he was helping me out through all those reps.”
— 2028 four-star EDGE Jeremiah Figaro
Blue & Gold headlines of the day
• Top 20 women’s basketball recruit to visit Notre Dame in September
• Hey Horka! Rating the likelihood of CJ Carr returning to Notre Dame in 2027
• Ranking the 10 most impactful Notre Dame recruiting flips of the Kelly and Freeman eras
• Notre Dame opponent preview: Rice eyes Year 2 jump under Scott Abell
• Moving Christian Gray could elevate Notre Dame secondary | Position Preview
• Taking a closer look at Notre Dame’s defensive backs | Position Preview
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