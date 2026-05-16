Live updates of Notre Dame men's lacrosse in NCAA Tournament vs. Johns Hopkins
Notre Dame men’s lacrosse is looking to advance to championship weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four years. The previous two appearances, the Fighting Irish cashed in with their first pair of national championships in program history.
Saturday, unseeded Johns Hopkins (10-5) aims to upset No. 2 national seed Notre Dame (11-2) to prevent head coach Kevin Corrigan‘s team from having another shot to win it all. The Blue Jays are 4-3 all-time against the Irish, with all seven prior matchups occurring in the NCAA Tournament.
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The Irish are coming off an 18-5 victory over Jacksonville in the first round of the tourney. Hopkins stunned No. 7 national seed Cornell, 9-8 in overtime. This is the same round the Irish lost last year, though, so they come in knowing they’ll need their best to avoid the same fate.
Today’s match starts at 12 p.m. ET on ESPNU. Blue & Gold will have live updates and highlights on this page throughout the afternoon.
LIVE UPDATES: Notre Dame men’s lacrosse vs. Johns Hopkins in NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
GOAL: Notre Dame 2, Johns Hopkins 205/16/2026 11:26:35 AM
The Blue Jays fight back in the 6 v. 6 set to rifle one from distance past Ricciardelli. The Irish goalie probably wants that one back. He got plenty of body in front of the shot but still let it through.
GOAL: Notre Dame 2, Johns Hopkins 105/16/2026 11:24:57 AM
Deja vu. The Irish get another save from Ricciardelli, break it out quickly and go the other way for another transition goal. Matt Jeffery set up Will Angrick for the fast-break score.
GOAL: Notre Dame 1, Johns Hopkins 105/16/2026 11:22:15 AM
Ricciardelli makes a massive save for Notre Dame, and the Irish break out and go the other way quickly for a transition goal. It’s senior midfielder Christian Alacqua’s first tally of the season to tie the score.
GOAL: Johns Hopkins 1, Notre Dame 005/16/2026 11:17:45 AM
The Blue Jays get the breakthrough goal to start the scoring with 6:43 left in the first quarter. A Hopkins attacker got leverage in front of the crease coming around the corner and fired the ball past Notre Dame’s Thomas Ricciardelli for an early lead. Hopkins is 7-2 when scoring first this season.
Scoreless to start05/16/2026 11:12:30 AM
Teams are trading empty possessions in the first half of the firs quarter. There have been shot attempts both ways, but nothing too threatening. It’s 0-0 with 7:50 left in the first quarter.
Bagpipe walkout05/16/2026 11:03:12 AM
Here come the Irish.
Dialing in05/16/2026 10:29:41 AM
The Irish go through pregame drills with head coach Kevin Corrigan just over half an hour before face off.
Off the bus05/16/2026 10:28:52 AM
The Fighting Irish rolled up to the stadium 90 minutes before match time.
Game information05/16/2026 10:19:46 AM
It’s almost go time in New York.