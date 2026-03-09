Notre Dame men’s basketball received votes for the AP Top 25 after key wins over Missouri and TCU. It made a brief cameo on ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi‘s “Next Four Out.” It looked like third-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s program was finally turning a corner.

And then, disaster.

Beginning with a stunning home loss to Purdue Fort Wayne, the Irish dropped 15 of their last 19 games and finished 16th out of 18 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. With a record of 13-18 (4-14 ACC), Notre Dame missed its conference tournament for the first time since it joined a conference in men’s basketball. Star point guard Markus Burton‘s season-ending ankle injury on Dec. 7 contributed to the collapse, but getting Burton back — if they do — can’t be the only change the Irish make.

Presuming Shrewsberry returns (as expected), a critical offseason starts right now. Here is Notre Dame’s 2026-27 roster and eligibility chart, which will be updated as news breaks throughout the next two months.

Note: This used to be a “scholarship chart,” but after the House v. NCAA settlement, the 13-man scholarship limit has been replaced by a 15-man roster limit — all of which can be filled by scholarship players.

Notre Dame men’s basketball 2026-27 roster and eligibility chart chart

KEY

* Has used a redshirt season

^ Walk-on in the traditional sense

Position Number of players Four years of eligibility Three years of eligibility Two years of eligibility One year of eligibility Guard 9 •Jonathan Sanderson

•Nick Shrewsberry^

•Jalen Haralson

•Brady Stevens*^ •Markus Burton*

•Cole Certa

•Sir Mohammed •Logan Imes

•Braeden Shrewsberry Forward 4 • Luke Devine*^ •Ryder Frost

•Brady Koehler •Garrett Sundra Center 2 •Tommy Ahneman*

• Gan-Erdene Solongo

Scholarship guards: 7

Scholarship forwards: 3

Scholarship centers: 2

Walk-ons: 3

TOTAL players: 15

EXHAUSTED ELIGIBILITY AFTER 2025-26

• F Carson Towt

• F Kebba Njie

• F Matt MacLellan

Scholarship roster by height/weight

Official weights not available for incoming freshmen.

Projected Notre Dame starting lineup with the current roster (2025-26 stats)

Markus Burton (18.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 48.9 FG%, 30.6 3P%, 91.7 FT%) Cole Certa (12.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.8 APG, 38.2 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 90.8 FT%) Jalen Haralson (16.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.6 APG, 51.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%, 67.6 FT%) Brady Koehler (5.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.3 APG, 47.7 FG%, 39.6 3P%, 72.7 FT%) Tommy Ahneman (Did not play in 2025-26)

Notes

• Notre Dame has 15 players on its projected roster, and the roster limit in college basketball is 15. In the extremely unlikely event that no one willingly transfers out, the Irish would have to cut players in order to add transfers. But again, that’s extremely unlikely.

• Two players used a redshirt season in 2025-26: Burton and Ahneman. Burton suffered what would turn out to be a season-ending ankle injury on Dec. 7 at TCU. Ahneman didn’t play at all after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

• Transfer portal priority No. 1 for Notre Dame — particularly if Burton, Certa and Haralson return — is finding help in the frontcourt. That could mean a true center, it could mean 6-foot-9 power forward who plays bigger than he is or it could mean another stretch four, if the Irish want to go all in on skill. Whichever route they take, one thing is clear: Filling that void adequately will require opening up the checkbook much more than they have in previous offseasons.

• When he spoke with local reporters on Friday, Shrewsberry talked about wanting to improve Notre Dame’s individual defense. So a wing who specializes in guarding the opponent’s best player would be a welcome addition, too.