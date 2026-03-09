Notre Dame men's basketball 2026-27 roster and eligibility chart
Notre Dame men’s basketball received votes for the AP Top 25 after key wins over Missouri and TCU. It made a brief cameo on ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi‘s “Next Four Out.” It looked like third-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s program was finally turning a corner.
And then, disaster.
Beginning with a stunning home loss to Purdue Fort Wayne, the Irish dropped 15 of their last 19 games and finished 16th out of 18 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. With a record of 13-18 (4-14 ACC), Notre Dame missed its conference tournament for the first time since it joined a conference in men’s basketball. Star point guard Markus Burton‘s season-ending ankle injury on Dec. 7 contributed to the collapse, but getting Burton back — if they do — can’t be the only change the Irish make.
Presuming Shrewsberry returns (as expected), a critical offseason starts right now. Here is Notre Dame’s 2026-27 roster and eligibility chart, which will be updated as news breaks throughout the next two months.
Note: This used to be a “scholarship chart,” but after the House v. NCAA settlement, the 13-man scholarship limit has been replaced by a 15-man roster limit — all of which can be filled by scholarship players.
Notre Dame men’s basketball 2026-27 roster and eligibility chart chart
KEY
* Has used a redshirt season
^ Walk-on in the traditional sense
|Position
|Number of players
|Four years of eligibility
|Three years of eligibility
|Two years of eligibility
|One year of eligibility
|Guard
|9
|•Jonathan Sanderson
•Nick Shrewsberry^
|•Jalen Haralson
•Brady Stevens*^
|•Markus Burton*
•Cole Certa
•Sir Mohammed
|•Logan Imes
•Braeden Shrewsberry
|Forward
|4
|• Luke Devine*^
|•Ryder Frost
•Brady Koehler
|•Garrett Sundra
|Center
|2
|•Tommy Ahneman*
• Gan-Erdene Solongo
Scholarship guards: 7
Scholarship forwards: 3
Scholarship centers: 2
Walk-ons: 3
TOTAL players: 15
EXHAUSTED ELIGIBILITY AFTER 2025-26
• F Carson Towt
• F Kebba Njie
• F Matt MacLellan
Top 10
- 1Hot
Behind the scenes
On ND 2026 recruiting
- 2
Recruiting roundtable
Best class in '26?
- 3
Carr No. 1?
Best QB in the country
- 4
Heat Index: SAF
Latest ND intel
- 5
Quinn on Holtz passing
Heartfelt message
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Scholarship roster by height/weight
Official weights not available for incoming freshmen.
- Gan-Erdene Solongo (7-foot)
- Tommy Ahneman (6-foot-11, 250)
- Garrett Sundra (6-foot-11, 230)
- Brady Koehler (6-foot-10, 205)
- Ryder Frost (6-foot-7, 215)
- Jalen Haralson (6-foot-7, 220)
- Sir Mohammed (6-foot-6, 215)
- Cole Certa (6-foot-5, 205)
- Braeden Shrewsberry (6-foot-4, 205)
- Logan Imes (6-foot-4, 205)
- Jonathan Sanderson (6-foot-3)
- Markus Burton (6-foot, 190)
Projected Notre Dame starting lineup with the current roster (2025-26 stats)
- Markus Burton (18.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 3.7 APG, 48.9 FG%, 30.6 3P%, 91.7 FT%)
- Cole Certa (12.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.8 APG, 38.2 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 90.8 FT%)
- Jalen Haralson (16.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.6 APG, 51.0 FG%, 20.0 3P%, 67.6 FT%)
- Brady Koehler (5.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 0.3 APG, 47.7 FG%, 39.6 3P%, 72.7 FT%)
- Tommy Ahneman (Did not play in 2025-26)
Notes
• Notre Dame has 15 players on its projected roster, and the roster limit in college basketball is 15. In the extremely unlikely event that no one willingly transfers out, the Irish would have to cut players in order to add transfers. But again, that’s extremely unlikely.
• Two players used a redshirt season in 2025-26: Burton and Ahneman. Burton suffered what would turn out to be a season-ending ankle injury on Dec. 7 at TCU. Ahneman didn’t play at all after undergoing offseason knee surgery.
• Transfer portal priority No. 1 for Notre Dame — particularly if Burton, Certa and Haralson return — is finding help in the frontcourt. That could mean a true center, it could mean 6-foot-9 power forward who plays bigger than he is or it could mean another stretch four, if the Irish want to go all in on skill. Whichever route they take, one thing is clear: Filling that void adequately will require opening up the checkbook much more than they have in previous offseasons.
• When he spoke with local reporters on Friday, Shrewsberry talked about wanting to improve Notre Dame’s individual defense. So a wing who specializes in guarding the opponent’s best player would be a welcome addition, too.