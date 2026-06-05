Notre Dame men's basketball adds fifth tournament team to non-conference schedule

Notre Dame men’s basketball put together a new-look roster for the 2026-27 season under fourth-year head coach head coach Micah Shrewsberry. It will be tested early and often.

The Irish added a fifth NCAA Tournament team from this past season to its non-conference slate in Vanderbilt, who will be their opponent for the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Commodores will visit South Bend on Dec. 2, for the first time since 2006.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt, 5-4. In their last matchup in 2006, the Irish won 79-69.

Vanderbilt, who went 27-9 last season, finished as the SEC Tournament runner-up and reached the second round of March Madness, joins four other tournament teams on Notre Dame’s non-conference schedule. The others are Villanova in Rome, Italy, Florida in the Players Era Championship and Ohio State and TCU on the South Bend leg of their respective home-and-homes.

The Irish could face two more tournament teams in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas: Houston and Kansas. They have not reached March Madness themselves since 2022 under former longtime head coach Mike Brey.

So far in the ACC/SEC Challenge, Notre Dame is 1-2. The Irish lost to South Carolina in 2023 and Georgia in 2024, both on the road. They defeated Missouri — incidentally, another tournament team — in 2025, shortly before an injury to star point guard Markus Burton tanked their season.

Vanderbilt should be a contender in the SEC again this season under third-year head coach Mark Byington. The Commodores are led by a returning All-American and first-team All-SEC point guard in Tyler Tanner, who averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 assists per game last season.

More on Notre Dame men’s basketball: Irish to return to Dayton for charity exhibition

Notre Dame men’s basketball will return to Dayton, Ohio for the first time since its First Four win in 2022.

The Irish have booked an exhibition game against Dayton, the Flyers announced Thursday morning. It will be Dayton’s annual Spotlight To Shine A Light On Mental Health game, and it’s scheduled for Oct. 17. The Flyers went 25-12 this past season, but they lost in the Atlantic 10 title game to VCU.

The charity exhibition will support Jay’s Light, a foundation that promotes mental health and suicide prevention.

Notre Dame will play two exhibition games ahead of the 2026-27 season, both on the road. The Irish will visit Dayton on Oct. 17 and DePaul on a yet-to-be-announced date, before traveling to Rome, Italy for their regular season opener on Nov. 1 against Villanova.

The Dayton game replaces a planned return trip from Butler, whom the Irish visited for a preseason matchup last season