Notre Dame men's basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry suffers Achilles injury during Duke loss

Notre Dame head men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry suffered an Achilles injury during Tuesday night’s loss to Duke, a team spokesperson confirmed to Blue & Gold.

The news took a disastrous outing for the Irish from bad to worse, as the Blue Devils led by 32 at halftime and won by 44. Duke’s 100-56 win handed Notre Dame its worst home loss in program history, breaking previous record of 39 (Kentucky, 1995).

The extent of his injury was not specified, but Shrewsberry wore a large boot on his left foot and sat down on the bench (he typically stands while he coaches) throughout the second half. Freshman forward Tommy Ahneman — who has not played yet this season due to a knee injury — helped Shrewsberry on and off the court as he walked to and from the halftime locker room.

The timing of when Shrewsberry suffered the injury is also unclear, but it happened at some point late in the first half.

Shrewsberry did not divulge further details in his postgame press conference, but he walked into the Purcell Pavilion media room on crutches. He did say this:

“The season of hell continues.”

When the game went final, Notre Dame fell to 12-16 (3-12 ACC). The Irish will secure a sub-.500 record in the regular season for the fourth-straight year — and third season in a row under Shrewsberry — and are in serious danger of missing the ACC Tournament.

Facing the No. 1 team in college basketball (according to the Associated Press Top 25), Shrewsberry watched as Notre Dame got clobbered by Duke from start to finish. In addition to a lopsided halftime score of 54-22, the Blue Devils out-rebounded the Irish 26-10 in the first half.

Freshman forward Cameron Boozer, a likely top-three pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, nearly outscored Notre Dame by himself before the break. He had 20 points in the first half, along with 9 rebounds and went 10-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Shrewsberry’s “season of hell” has included a long-term ankle injury to junior guard Markus Burton and a short-term ankle injury to freshman guard Jalen Haralson, which derailed Notre Dame’s once-promising campaign. It also includes a public reprimand from the ACC an incident with an official, following a controversial call that cost the Irish a game at Cal.

Since then, Notre Dame has lost 11 of its last 13 games. Shrewsberry’s injury was the latest unfortunate event in a bleak year for him and the Irish.