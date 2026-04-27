Notre Dame men's basketball makes two more additions for 2026-27 roster

The reconstruction project of Notre Dame men’s basketball gained to additions for its 2026-27 roster on Sunday. The Irish received a transfer portal commitment from Davidson freshman guard Devin Brown and a walk-on commitment from Hartland (Wisc.) Lake Country Lutheran guard Jake Burow. Both announced their commitments on social media.

The 6-foot-6 Brown played in all 34 games and started 27 of them in his freshman season at Davidson. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.8% from the field (73-of-179), 31.0% from 3 (27-of-87) and 63.2% from the free throw line (43-of-68).

Brown, who was one of five players selected to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team, scored a career-high 17 points in an 84-79 win over George Washington on Jan. 14. It was one of six games in which he scored at least 11 points for Davidson.

Brown was named the 2024-25 Division I Ohio Player of the Year following his senior season at Lewis Center’s Olentangy Orange High School. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game for the Division I state champions.

Brown becomes the fifth transfer portal addition of the offseason for Notre Dame after Winthrop center Logan Duncomb, Penn guard Ethan Roberts, Gonzaga guard Braeden Smith and Rutgers forward Bryce Dortch previously committed to the Irish. Duncomb, Roberts and Smith will be playing in their final season of eligibility. Dortch has one season of eligibility remaining.

Burow joined a 2027 recruiting class that already included three signees from November: four-star point guard Jonathan Sanderson, four-star center Gan-Erdene Solongo and three-star shooting guard Nick Shrewsberry. Burow is the outsider of the group, because Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry is Nick Shrewsberry’s father, and ND director of men’s basketball strength and conditioning Jon Sanderson is Jonathan Sanderson’s father and Solongo’s legal guardian.

Burow was named the Midwest Classic Conference Player of the Year as a senior at Lake Country Lutheran. He averaged 21.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game, according to The Freeman.

The additions of Brown and Burow put Notre Dame at a projected roster of 14 players for next season. The NCAA limit is 15, so the Irish have room for one more player if they want to fully maximize their roster space. ND had 15 players on its roster last season, which ended with a 13-18 record.

Notre Dame lost three players from last season’s roster due to exhausted eligibility: forwards Carson Towt, Kebba Njie and Matt MacLellan. Six others entered the transfer portal: guard Jalen Haralson (Tennessee) and forward Ryder Frost (reportedly George Washington) in the freshman class, guard Cole Certa (Clemson), guard Sir Mohammed (TBD) and forward Garrett Sundra (James Madison) in the sophomore class and guard Markus Burton (Indiana) in the junior class.