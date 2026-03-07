Notre Dame men's basketball misses ACC Tournament, ending 2025-26 season

Notre Dame’s “season of hell,” in third-year head coach Micah Shrewsberry‘s words, is over.

The Irish lost to Boston College 77-69 on Saturday, officially eliminating them from ACC Tournament contention. A season that at one point looked like it would include meaningful games in March went south in a hurry, and Notre Dame will go home with a 13-18 (4-14 ACC) record.

The turning point, and in hindsight the moment Notre Dame’s season was doomed, was junior guard Markus Burton‘s ankle injury during a Dec. 7 win at TCU. Burton underwent surgery and was ruled out indefinitely, and he missed the rest of the 2025-26 season.

After beating Stanford on the road to open league play, the Irish lost 10 of their next 11 games. A 96-90 overtime win over NC State on Feb. 28 gave Notre Dame hope, but back-to-back losses to Stanford at home and Boston College on the road in the final week of the regular season sealed its fate.

During Saturday’s game in Chestnut Hill, Mass., the Irish led by as many as 9 early in the second half. But they refused to put Boston College away, and the Eagles took advantage. They went on an 11-0 run to take an 8-point lead with 5:27 left in the second half, and Notre Dame’s late comeback effort fell short.

Shrewsberry’s job, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello on Feb. 25, is likely safe. Borzello wrote that Notre Dame has “no appetite to make an immediate move,” noting that Shrewsberry remains under contract through the 2029-30 season. But he knows that the Irish have to make personnel changes to improve in Year 4, and that process will start earlier than expected.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that do believe in what we’re doing and want to still be here,” Shrewsberry said Friday. “There’s gonna be a core group of guys that are ready to help us make the next step next year. …But change always happens, right? There’s no program in America where there’s not going to be any change at the end of the season. So, we’ll handle it when we get to it.”

The Division I men’s basketball transfer portal will open on April 7, but if college football’s portal season is any indication, players will announce their intentions to leave their current teams as early as next week.

Priority No. 1 for the Irish is keeping that core group — Burton, freshman guard Jalen Haralson, sophomore guard Cole Certa and freshman forward Brady Koehler — in place for next season.

“We’re going to know pretty quickly where we need to go and where we need to maneuver and what we need to do,” Shrewsberry said. “And then we’ll start getting to those plans here pretty soon.”