Notre Dame men's basketball releases 2026-27 ACC opponents

Notre Dame men’s basketball released its ACC opponents for the 2026-27 season, and it’s a favorable list for the Irish.

First of all, Notre Dame gets Stanford and California at home, which means no West Coast road trip for the 2026-27 Fighting Irish. Second, and perhaps more importantly, they avoid Louisville. The Cardinals, who rank No. 1 in both incoming transfer class and overall transfer activity on EvanMiya.com, are not on Notre Dame’s schedule.

And finally, the Irish have two repeat opponents whom they’ll face both at home and on the road: Boston College and Wake Forest. The Eagles are a perennial cellar dweller, tying with Notre Dame for second-to-last in the ACC last season, although they do have a first-year head coach in Luke Murray. The Demon Deacons finished 13th in the league and lost their best player, Juke Harris, to Tennessee.

Of course, Notre Dame also bottomed out last season and lost (arguably) its best player, Jalen Haralson, to Tennessee. The other two players with an argument for that were Markus Burton, who transferred to Indiana, and Cole Certa, who transferred to Clemson. It’s a complete retool for the Irish, led by transfer additions Logan Duncomb (C, Winthrop), Ethan Roberts (G/F, Penn) and Braeden Smith (PG, Gonzaga).

Here is Notre Dame’s full list of 2026-27 ACC opponents:

Home: Boston College, Wake Forest, California, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Wake Forest, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Virginia

More on Notre Dame men’s basketball: Irish add fifth tournament team to non-conference schedule

Notre Dame men’s basketball put together a new-look roster for the 2026-27 season under fourth-year head coach head coach Micah Shrewsberry. It will be tested early and often.

The Irish added a fifth NCAA Tournament team from this past season to its non-conference slate in Vanderbilt, who will be their opponent for the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Commodores will visit South Bend on Dec. 2, for the first time since 2006.

Notre Dame leads the all-time series against Vanderbilt, 5-4. In their last matchup in 2006, the Irish won 79-69.

Vanderbilt, who went 27-9 last season, finished as the SEC Tournament runner-up and reached the second round of March Madness, joins four other tournament teams on Notre Dame’s non-conference schedule. The others are Villanova in Rome, Italy, Florida in the Players Era Championship and Ohio State and TCU on the South Bend leg of their respective home-and-homes.

The Irish could face two more tournament teams in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas: Houston and Kansas. They have not reached March Madness themselves since 2022 under former longtime head coach Mike Brey.